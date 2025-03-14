EXCLUSIVE: Why Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 'Desperate' Move into Reality TV After His 'Rust' Shooting Nightmare is 'Doomed'

It's finally here: on February 23, TLC debuted The Baldwins – its latest oversized family reality show – featuring acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their seven kids.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal industry insiders are convinced it will be short-lived.

"The reaction was... not great. Not a good look, The Baldwins," said Vogue – while Vulture termed it "grim" and Variety described watching it as "like being trapped on a vacation with someone else's family and watching with creeping horror as they get on each other's nerves."