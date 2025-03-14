Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 'Desperate' Move into Reality TV After His 'Rust' Shooting Nightmare is 'Doomed'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's reality TV venture after the actor's 'Rust' shooting hell is has been blasted as a cynical money-grab by critics.

March 14 2025

It's finally here: on February 23, TLC debuted The Baldwins – its latest oversized family reality show – featuring acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their seven kids.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal industry insiders are convinced it will be short-lived.

"The reaction was... not great. Not a good look, The Baldwins," said Vogue – while Vulture termed it "grim" and Variety described watching it as "like being trapped on a vacation with someone else's family and watching with creeping horror as they get on each other's nerves."

Critics have slammed 'The Baldwins,' with 'Vogue' calling Alec and Hilaria's show 'not a good look.'

The series begins at a fraught time for the clan.

Alec's eldest child, Ireland, 29, with ex Kim Basinger, is not on the program,

Shot at the beginning of summer 2024, it opens with plenty of "cute" mayhem from the 30 Rock star's brood; but looming in the background is Alec's trial for involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, which could have drained their finances and sent Alec to prison.

The charges were later dismissed.

At one point – between messily icing a birthday cake and other kid-centric shenanigans – the 66-year-old actor admitted: "I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake."

Alec's wife Hilaria has admitted she didn't understand prenups before marrying the actor.

Then there's Hilaria (a.k.a. Eeelaria), who has been blasted for speaking with a Spanish accent despite being raised in Massachusetts.

In one scene, the yoga instructor admitted she didn't "quite understand" what a prenuptial agreement was before she tied the knot with Alec, but said she signed it anyway.

Looks as if the 41-year-old, thought to be behind the Oscar nominee's turn to reality TV, is no longer so compliant.

As Alec said at one point, Hilaria now calls "all the shots."

A source told us: "This project is doomed for so many reasons."

