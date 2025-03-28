Your tip
'Dying' Sir Elton John Reveals The Heartbreaking Five-Word Message He Wants Carved on Tombstone

Photo of Sir Elton John
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

'Dying' Sir Elton John has revealed the heartbreaking five-word message he wants carved on his tombstone.

The iconic singer performed at the London Palladium and was then questioned on stage about multiple topics – before he gushed over his favorite job yet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

elton john death home son school
Source: MEGA

The icon revealed the heartbreaking five-word message he wants carved on his tombstone.

John, 78, gushed: "My boys are my greatest gift. They teach me something every day, and all I want on my tombstone is nothing to do with Crocodile f***ing Rock, I just want it to say, 'He was a great dad'."

The superstar shares his sons, Zachary and Elijah, with producer David Furnish.

Even though John has had a massively successful career and is one of the most famous singers in the world, he has said welcoming his boys was the "greatest thing I've ever done."

Back in November 2024, while appearing on Radio Andy to promote Tammy Faye on Broadway, John opened up more about fatherhood.

The music icon gushed: "For me personally, I've had an amazing life, great career, incredible achievements, music, blah, blah, blah, but I would say that our sons, and David, are the most important things to me."

John even revealed the reason why he "came off the road" was to "spend the latter part of my life being there for them."

Proto of Sir Elton John
Source: MEGA

The icon revealed his sons worry about his health.

Following a 20-year addiction to cocaine, his loved ones worry about his health.

He said in the interview: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. Not so much David but me. So they want me to be around forever, and I would love to be around forever."

John, 77, has also previously revealed he's suffered from various health issues over the years – including knee and hip replacements and surgery for prostate cancer.

Another topic he has been very open about over the years is his past addiction struggles, and looking back, he has serious regrets due to the impact that his hard-partying lifestyle had on his health.

He said in a past interview: "This is how bleak it was: I'd stay up, I'd smoke joints, I'd drink a bottle of Johnnie Walker, and then I'd stay up for three days, and then I'd go to sleep for a day and half, get up, and because I was so hungry because I hadn't eaten anything.

"I'd binge and have like three bacon sandwiches, a pot of ice cream and then I’d throw it up because I became bulimic and then go and do the whole thing all over again."

"I'm not being flippant when I say that, when I look back, I shudder at the behavior and what I was doing to myself," he added. On several occasions, he remembers being "very close" to death.

"I mean, I would have an epileptic seizure and turn blue, and people would find me on the floor and put me to bed, and then 40 minutes later, I'd be snorting another line."

elton john husband david furnish health concerns
Source: MEGA

John and Furnish have been married for 10 years and have two sons.

Regarding his past choices, a showbiz source told us: "Elton wishes he could have those years back and wishes he'd never taken cocaine all those years ago.

"The drugs and booze have ravaged his body, and he knows they've taken years from his life, and those are years he could have spent with his sons and husband. He sheds tears for his poor choices each day."

