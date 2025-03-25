Sir Elton John Breaks Silence on Dying Days — Revealing Why he Cried for 45 Minutes While Pondering Death As He Suffers Blindness and 'Inability to Walk'
Elton John has confessed he cried for 45 minutes thinking about his mortality" during a recent recording session, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John, who turned 78 on March 25, said he broke down while working on a new song for his upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?.
The Rocket Man singer discussed the emotional recording session during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast alongside his collaborator Brandi Carlile.
John recalled being in the studio when he had a sudden moment of realization that he doesn't have much time left.
He said: "I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin's lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me. And so I'm writing the verse, like, 'Oh, this is really pretty.'
"And then I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?'"
John continued: "And you've got children, you've got a wonderful husband, you just think about mortality. And so when I got to the chorus, I just broke down for 45 minutes and it's all on film."
The Grammy winner further confessed he "cried hard" while making the album, which was captured for his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.
Carlile added: "I want everybody to see it because it's really human, like deeply flawed and embarrassing. And the kind of s--- that you do when you forget that there is a camera on is what's really interesting.
"He got to the end of that chorus and his voice started to shake and I thought, 'Oh, he's going, like he's going to really go.' And he went into a real moment."
The entertainer's confession comes after a series of health setbacks.
John previously explained he suffered an infection that resulted in blindness in his right eye and "limited vision" in his left eye during an appearance on Good Morning America.
He told Robin Roberts: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.
"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside."
Years before he lost his vision, John suffered a fall resulting in a hip injury that impacted his ability to walk.
He eventually had a hip replacement surgery in an effort to regain some of his mobility, which subsequently postponed his Farewell Tour.
While the surgery was successful, John said it's still difficult for him getting in and out of the car, as well as moving sideways.