Sir Elton John Breaks Silence on Dying Days — Revealing Why he Cried for 45 Minutes While Pondering Death As He Suffers Blindness and 'Inability to Walk'

The Rocket Man singer discussed the emotional recording session during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast alongside his collaborator Brandi Carlile.

John recalled being in the studio when he had a sudden moment of realization that he doesn't have much time left.

He said: "I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin's lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me. And so I'm writing the verse, like, 'Oh, this is really pretty.'

"And then I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?'"