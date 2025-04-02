Val Kilmer Dead Aged 65 After Agonizing Throat Cancer Battle Left Him Using Voice Box — With His Heartbroken Daughter Revealing Cause of Death
Mercurial, troubled Hollywood icon Val Kilmer has died aged 65 after living in agony for years following a throat cancer battle that left him wheezing through a voice box.
Renowned for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed he passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1, from complications of pneumonia following a string of brutal health issues linked to his breathing after his body was ravaged by years of chain smoking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She said he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a tracheotomy – which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.
He was declared cancer-free in 2016 but continued to face huge health challenges related to his breathing and inability to exercise.
Born in Los Angeles in 1959, the actor carved out a reputation as a hugely charismatic screen presence, becoming one of the 1980s and ]90s most bankable and highly paid stars on the planet.
He achieved international fame as 'Iceman' in 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, and later took on the mantle of the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever (1995), a role he later said he despised.
His ability to embody complex, often enigmatic characters was exemplified in his portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), a role for which he went full method – dieting, growing his hair, putting on and losing weight and obsessively learning the singer's lyrics day and night.
Despite his health struggles, Kilmer made a poignant return to the screen in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, reprising his role as Iceman opposite Tom Cruise in what would become his final film appearance.
Cruise reportedly insisted on Kilmer’s involvement, ensuring the sequel honoured his Top Gun "legacy."
Along with daughter Mercedes, 33, Kilmer is survived by his son Jack, 29, whom he shared with his former wife, actress Joanne Whalley.
The couple were married from 1988 to 1996.
Tributes have poured in from across Hollywood to the star.
Actor Josh Brolin shared the heartfelt message on social media alongside a throwback photograph of the pair: "See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you."
He also described Kilmer as a "smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker," adding: "There's not a lot left of those."
Josh Gad, best known for his role in Frozen, posted an image of Kilmer from Top Gun, writing online: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."
In his 2021 documentary Val, Kilmer reflected on the impact of his illness, candidly discussing the difficulties of using a voice box and communicating post-surgery.
He also reflected on his agony over the tragic drowning death of his brother, his regrets over affairs and the impact of the death of his mom, which came while he was filming the documentary.
It also featured his battle to bring a biopic of Mark Twain to the big screen – which he sold land he owned in Mexico to finance.
The project was poised to be made into a blockbuster-budget movie after Kilmer brought a stage show on Twain's life to theaters, but he was stricken with throat cancer before his dream could be realized.
Poignant footage in the documentary showed Kilmer dressed as his hero Twain – who he identified with as he also lost a brother – walking out to sea to the soundtrack of Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door.
After his cancer recovery, his daughter looked after him and he continued to engage with fans through appearances at ComicCons – which he admitted he hated attending as they left him ill.
But he needed the cash to survive.
He also indulged his passion for art, sharing paintings and reflections on social media.
One of his final social media post, shared on March 22, featured one of his original artworks portraying Batman.
It also saw him don the vigilante's mask and declare: "I'm ready."
His last post was an image of a blue flame – seen below – which he hauntingly captioned: "It's got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you’re still wide awake."
Kilmer’s career was marked by both triumph and turbulence.
While he earned acclaim for performances in Heat (1995) and Tombstone (1993), he also gained a reputation for being "difficult" on set.
Director Joel Schumacher famously described him as "the most psychologically troubled human being I've ever worked with."
Kilmer, however, defended his approach as one of artistic dedication.
Despite a career that spanned decades, Kilmer admitted in his 2020 memoir I’m Your Huckleberry – named after his Doc Holliday's chatchphrase from Tombstone – he had been lonely in his later years.
"I haven't had a girlfriend in 20 years," he wrote. "The truth is I am lonely part of every day."
His admission came after he dated stars including Michelle Pfeiffer and Cher.
He remained deeply appreciative of his friends, particularly his former partner Cher, who supported him through his illness.
Kilmer said in his memoir: "Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves."