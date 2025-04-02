She said he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a tracheotomy – which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.

He was declared cancer-free in 2016 but continued to face huge health challenges related to his breathing and inability to exercise.

Born in Los Angeles in 1959, the actor carved out a reputation as a hugely charismatic screen presence, becoming one of the 1980s and ]90s most bankable and highly paid stars on the planet.

He achieved international fame as 'Iceman' in 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, and later took on the mantle of the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever (1995), a role he later said he despised.

His ability to embody complex, often enigmatic characters was exemplified in his portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), a role for which he went full method – dieting, growing his hair, putting on and losing weight and obsessively learning the singer's lyrics day and night.