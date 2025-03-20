As previously reported, Cher was best friends with Fawcett, who asked her to be at her bedside in her final days before her 2009 cancer death at age 62 – but it was vetoed by Ryan, who sources blame for all his children's problems.

Cher failed to gain a conservatorship, citing substance abuse issues, over 48-year-old Allman in 2024, and reportedly hasn't spoken with her 56-year-old transgender son, Bono, in a year.

Our source said: "Cher fears she may never be close again to her own kids, but helping Redmond would be an emotional salve.

"She feels she owes it to Farrah and to herself to try to help him."