EXCLUSIVE: Cher 'Building Bizarre Bond' With Car Crash Son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal — As Her Relationship With Her Kids is 'In the Dumpster'
Superstar Cher's relationship with her kids – Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono – is in the dumpster, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Believe singer is bizarrely bonding with dangerous nut Redmond O'Neal – the trainwreck son of late Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett and Hollywood hellraiser Ryan O'Neal.
"Cher's heart aches for Redmond," our source said. "He has no parents, and she wants to step into that role – although she has struggled in it with her own children."
Ryan and Fawcett's 38-year-old son is currently locked away in a California loony bin with little hope of freedom after he was declared unfit to stand trial for two stabbings and robbing a convenience store in 2018.
Cher's representative denied our report, but a source insisted to us the 78-year-old has reached out and sent several letters to Redmond in recent months "hoping to find a way to establish a bond and get him out someday, and in the process find a way to develop a similar bond with her own kids and help with THEIR struggles."
As previously reported, Cher was best friends with Fawcett, who asked her to be at her bedside in her final days before her 2009 cancer death at age 62 – but it was vetoed by Ryan, who sources blame for all his children's problems.
Cher failed to gain a conservatorship, citing substance abuse issues, over 48-year-old Allman in 2024, and reportedly hasn't spoken with her 56-year-old transgender son, Bono, in a year.
Our source said: "Cher fears she may never be close again to her own kids, but helping Redmond would be an emotional salve.
"She feels she owes it to Farrah and to herself to try to help him."