Kim Kardashian's Robbery Nightmare Laid Bare As Paris Heist Gang Finally Face Trial: Thugs Put Gun Directly at Her Head as She Wailed 'Don't Kill Me, I Have Babies'
Kim Kardashian's terrifying Paris robbery has been laid bare for the first time almost a decade after she was held at gunpoint by a gang.
RadarOnline.com can reveal what really happened during the $10million heist, as the Parisian underworld gang allegedly behind the crime finally face trial this week.
The reality star, 44, was bound, gagged, and locked in a bathroom of her $15.5K-a-night penthouse, before the robbers made off with her lavish jewelry collection, including a $4million engagement ring from Kanye West.
Kardashian was naked, except for a bathrobe, during the entire ordeal.
The saga began back in the summer of 2016, when Aomar Aït Khedache, a career criminal nicknamed Old Omar by French cops, got a tip that a "big American star was coming to town" and that she was showing off her fabulous wealth on Instagram.
Omar claims he was the leader of the gang who targeted Kardashian and described the heist, which took place on October 3, as the most memorable of his life.
He, along with his 11 lieutenants dubbed the “Kardashian’s Twelve” after the Oceans' heist film franchise, had been sizing up her jewels on Google, namely an 18.88-carat engagement ring, especially after she proudly announced that she "did not wear fake jewellery".
The gang followed Kardashian's Mercedes V-Class people carrier to find out that she was staying in the Hôtel de Pourtalès, a converted mansion close to La Madeleine church.
Two of the gang confronted the property's only concierge, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, an Algerian father-of-one, and pointed an antique Mauser 7.65mm at his head, before he led them upstairs to the penthouse, where Kardashian was lying on her bed in her bathrobe.
Kardashian recalled hearing noises outside the door, later telling officers: "I said 'Hello!' but since no one answered, I knew something was wrong."
Two "aggressive men" in black police uniforms then burst in with the handcuffed Ouatiki.
Kardashian initially tried to call 911 on her iPhone 6, but of course it did not work in France.
"He puts a gun directly to her head," Ouatiki recalled. "She's crying, she's screaming. She's saying, 'Don't kill me, I have babies, please, I have babies! I'm a mom! Take what you want!' She's wearing just a robe and her hair is tied back."
To prevent Kardashian from screaming too loudly, the robbers taped her mouth shut before locking her in her bathroom.
They spent a full 49 minutes in the penthouse, before leaving with a haul estimated to be worth around $10million.
As they fled, one accidentally dropped a platinum cross adorned with diamonds that was found the next morning.
After cutting through her ties herself, Kardashian went to another apartment downstairs, where her stylist, Simone Harouche, had barricaded herself in a bathroom.
Police were then alerted, and they took statements from Kardashian before she was allowed to travel to Le Bourget at 7.40am, to take her private jet home.
In turn, then-husband West ended a concert in New York early, because of "a family emergency." He was looking after the couple's young children, Saint and North.
It remains to be seen whether Kardashian arrives in Paris next month to give evidence in court against her alleged assailants.