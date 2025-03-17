Kim Kardashian's Robbery Nightmare Laid Bare As Paris Heist Gang Finally Face Trial: Thugs Put Gun Directly at Her Head as She Wailed 'Don't Kill Me, I Have Babies'

The reality star, 44, was bound, gagged, and locked in a bathroom of her $15.5K-a-night penthouse, before the robbers made off with her lavish jewelry collection, including a $4million engagement ring from Kanye West.

Kardashian was naked, except for a bathrobe, during the entire ordeal.

The saga began back in the summer of 2016, when Aomar Aït Khedache, a career criminal nicknamed Old Omar by French cops, got a tip that a "big American star was coming to town" and that she was showing off her fabulous wealth on Instagram.