Kim Kardashian's Battle for Late Dad Robert Kardashian's Inscribed Bible He Handed O.J. Simpson — With Killer NFL Star's Estate Rejecting Her $15,000 Bid For Holy Book
Kim Kardashian wants back a hand-inscribed bible her dad Robert gifted to O.J. Simpson the day after the former football star was arrested and charged with the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
However, RadarOnline.com can report the Skims founder was rejected, and the sacred book is now available for anyone to own.
After Simpson's death last April at age 76, his personal assets were designated to be sold off to pay off his leftover debts. Among the items in a current auction is Robert's gift.
Kim, 44, reached out to offer $15,000 for the bible, but Simpson estate executor Malcolm LaVergne said she was denied, as the item was already under contract with the court to be auctioned off.
LaVergne also seemed to scoff at the low price Kim was willing to pay, telling PEOPLE: "The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney's fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?
"That's a zero-sum game. That's a bad business model.
"If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction."
Now Kim has to put in a bid like everyone else, which LaVergne said may end up working in her favor: "Kim can bid on it online. She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows?"
As of press time, the top bid was still under $10,000.
According to the auction site, the book is described as, "a token of friendship and support, during a tumultuous period of late Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's life.
"Simpson's friend and lawyer, the late Robert Kardashian, gifted this personalized copy of The Living Bible to Simpson, leaving a heartfelt inscription dated June 18, 1994, the day after the infamous Ford Bronco chase."
The inscription reads: "O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."
Robert hand-signed his name at the bottom of the inscription, along with the date "June 18, 1994."
'Dying' Bruce Willis' Carer Wife Emma Reveals Bone-Chilling Call She Got From Top Doc As She Continues Grueling Care Routine For Dementia-Stricken Star
Robert and Simpson had been friends for decades – dating back to their college days at the University of Southern California in the late 1960s.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robert was part of the high-profile legal "dream team" that helped Simpson score an acquittal in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.
While the retired running back walked free, O.J. was later found liable for the duo's wrongful deaths in a 1997 civil suit and ordered to pay $33 million to the victims' families.