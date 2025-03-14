However, RadarOnline.com can report the Skims founder was rejected, and the sacred book is now available for anyone to own .

"If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction."

LaVergne also seemed to scoff at the low price Kim was willing to pay, telling PEOPLE : "The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney's fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?

Kim, 44, reached out to offer $15,000 for the bible, but Simpson estate executor Malcolm LaVergne said she was denied, as the item was already under contract with the court to be auctioned off .

After Simpson's death last April at age 76, his personal assets were designated to be sold off to pay off his leftover debts . Among the items in a current auction is Robert's gift.

Robert was Simpson's friend and lawyer when he was charged with murder.

Now Kim has to put in a bid like everyone else, which LaVergne said may end up working in her favor: "Kim can bid on it online. She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows?"

As of press time, the top bid was still under $10,000.

According to the auction site, the book is described as, "a token of friendship and support, during a tumultuous period of late Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's life.

"Simpson's friend and lawyer, the late Robert Kardashian, gifted this personalized copy of The Living Bible to Simpson, leaving a heartfelt inscription dated June 18, 1994, the day after the infamous Ford Bronco chase."

The inscription reads: "O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

Robert hand-signed his name at the bottom of the inscription, along with the date "June 18, 1994."