Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at War! Reality Star's 'Nazi' Rapper Ex Posts Raging Texts They Exchanged — After He Dragged Their Daughter North Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fight over new song.

March 16 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is ready to go to war with Kanye West after he included their daughter North West in a song featuring the currently locked up music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ye released a track entitled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on X, where North is featured along with Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs.

Source: MEGA

North West is featured on a track with Kanye West's buddy Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The song, which was released on Saturday, March 15, begins with Diddy telling Kanye: "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."

Kanye replied: "Absolutely, I love you so much man.

"You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian tried to prevent Kanye West from releasing the track.

This move by the self proclaimed "nazi" has prompted the reality TV star to take legal measures to block the track from being distributed.

Kayne shared a text message conversation with Kim, exposing the argument over their daughter's involvement in the song, specifically because Diddy – who has multitudes of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations currently against him – is on it.

The rapper told his ex-wife: "I'm never speaking with you again."

She said she asked him if she could trademark North's name, which he agreed to, and that when their daughter turns 18, it goes to her.

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Kim told Kanye: "I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."

The Heartless artist didn't back down, telling the Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war".

He also warned her that neither of them will "recover" from the public fallout, adding: "You're going to have to kill me."

Kanye also took to X to post more controversial messages.

In one, he shared his new album cover, which is allegedly a black background with a red swastika.

He also claimed his famous Sunday Service's new will be the symbol for the "SS", a.k.a. the Schutzstaffel, Adolf Hilter's Nazi military organization.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian will 'do whatever it takes' to protect her kids.

Despite an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, Ye posted the track anyway, leading Kim to "doubling down" to protect her children.

A source told The Daily Mail: "She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time."

The insider added: "She has requested through a judge to not allow the kids to be around that type of behavior."

