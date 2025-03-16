Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at War! Reality Star's 'Nazi' Rapper Ex Posts Raging Texts They Exchanged — After He Dragged Their Daughter North Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal

Kim told Kanye: "I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."

The Heartless artist didn't back down, telling the Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war".

He also warned her that neither of them will "recover" from the public fallout, adding: "You're going to have to kill me."

Kanye also took to X to post more controversial messages.

In one, he shared his new album cover, which is allegedly a black background with a red swastika.

He also claimed his famous Sunday Service's new will be the symbol for the "SS", a.k.a. the Schutzstaffel, Adolf Hilter's Nazi military organization.