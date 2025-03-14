EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe Porn Baron Kanye West Really Is Filthy! Insider Exposes Self-Proclaimed Nazi Rapper's 'Disgusting Habits' — From 'Barely Showering' to 'Refusing to Flush Toilets'
Tormented Kanye West is living in squalor with piles of dirty dishes piling up in his sink and toilets unflushed as his marriage to Bianca Censori goes down the pan.
After shock photos emerged of rubbish strewn across the lawn of his $35million mansion, insiders say his dodgy hygiene habits are heaping strain onto their relationship which is on the rocks after he forced her to wear a "naked dress" to the recent Grammys ceremony, RadarOnline.com cab reveal.
His mental health seems to be in the toilet after 47-year-old West's recent anti-Semitic and Hitler-loving outbursts on social media – and we can also reveal his former wife Kim Kardashian booked therapy sessions so he could conquer his "slovenly ways."
An insider told us: "Kanye's lack of self-care is no secret; he's notorious for skipping showers and, more alarmingly, for living in utter chaos.
"Dishes pile up, toilets remain unflushed and garbage gets tossed in the yard instead of in the bins like any normal person would. Poor Bianca has been trying to get him to clean up his act, but it truly feels like an uphill battle.
"Kim had dealt with these same issues during their marriage, even going so far as to send him to hypnotherapy in a desperate attempt to instill some cleanliness.
"It worked momentarily, but after their divorce, he seemed to double down on his slovenly ways, what is that all about? It's baffling how he can leave a trail of trash in his wake, with empty snack bags and take-out containers littered across the floors, just waiting for someone else to swoop in and clean up."
Our insider went on: "And let’s be real, while he might have a full-time cleaning staff when he’s at home, things get out of hand quickly when they're not around. Bianca, sadly, doesn’t seem to lift a finger to remedy this messy situation; while she might encourage him to take better care of himself, he's not one to take orders lightly.
"Once, he was all about grooming and cleanliness, but those days are long gone. It’s genuinely heartbreaking to witness the state he’s in, it really highlights just how low he’s sunk."
We recently told how West is rolling out an X-rated business, and we revealed the ranting antisemite is hoping the X-rated venture will save his crashed marriage to estranged beauty Censori and also rescue his crumbling business empire.
The rapper insisted his porn plans were still in the works on X, formerly Twitter, after a fan asked: "What happened to Yeezy Porn?"
Dad-of-four West – whose kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are aged 5 to 11 – replied with a raunchy pun: "It's still c------."
The rapper, who just a few years ago claimed to be a born-again Christian, initially dropped the news he was launching an X-rated business last April by posting a blank white screen with the words: "Yeezy Porn is c------ 4.24.24."
He also revealed he and adult movie producer Mike Moz were discussing "casting and art direction."
Our source said: "He's convinced this is his ticket back to making money, and he's probably right. He's also convinced it's going to solve all his issues with Bianca because he's planning to hand her half the business."