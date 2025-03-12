EXCLUSIVE: 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West 'Set to Go Back to Plan to Launch PORN SITE' to Save His Bank Balance – 'He's Going to Be the King of Sleaze'

He also revealed that he and porn producer Mike Moz were discussing "casting and art direction."

The insider said: "He's convinced this is his ticket back to making money, and he's probably right. He's also convinced it's going to solve all his issues with Bianca because he's planning to hand her half the business."

Ironically, the Aussie model "isn't against this the way people have assumed. She's way kinkier than people think," noted the insider.

West is apparently taking a cue from his reality star ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, whose claim to fame is rooted in her leaked 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J.