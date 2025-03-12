EXCLUSIVE: 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West 'Set to Go Back to Plan to Launch PORN SITE' to Save His Bank Balance – 'He's Going to Be the King of Sleaze'
Former Jesus freak Kanye West is rolling out an X-rated business, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the ranting antisemite is hoping the X-rated venture will save his crashed marriage to estranged beauty Bianca Censori and also rescue his crumbling business empire.
The 47-year-old racist rapper insisted his porn plans were still in the works on X, formerly Twitter, after a fan asked: "What happened to Yeezy Porn?"
The dad of four young children ages 5 to 11 replied with a raunchy pun: "It's still c------."
West, who just a few years ago claimed to be a born-again Christian, initially dropped the news he was launching an X-rated business last April by posting a blank white screen with the words: "Yeezy Porn is c------ 4. 24. 24."
He also revealed that he and porn producer Mike Moz were discussing "casting and art direction."
The insider said: "He's convinced this is his ticket back to making money, and he's probably right. He's also convinced it's going to solve all his issues with Bianca because he's planning to hand her half the business."
Ironically, the Aussie model "isn't against this the way people have assumed. She's way kinkier than people think," noted the insider.
West is apparently taking a cue from his reality star ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, whose claim to fame is rooted in her leaked 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J.
Some claim Kardashian and her greedy momager, Kris Jenner, deliberately released the video to porn company Vivid Entertainment to cash in.
The insider explained: "Kanye has seen how the Kardashians have used their sex tape and he's sure he can follow the same pathway to billions of dollars.
"Bianca is also very money-motivated, and Kanye thinks a half-share of this massive pie will convince her to stick with him."
As previously reported, the 30-year-old architect and model was ready to dump West after he made her parade at the Grammy Awards in a see-through shift dress without any underwear.
The rap mogul has been showing off his shapely bride in next-to-nothing duds since their 2022 surprise wedding.
The insider said: "He's looking at this porn venture from a business point of view, convinced that most of the world is into this, and he can offer something with a more artistic vibe.
"He's very fired up over this, seeing it as a huge power move and a way to lure Bianca back to his side."