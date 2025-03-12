Massive Hollywood A-lister Lined Up to Play Car-Crash Playboy Model Anna Nicole Smith In New Biopic of Pin-Up's Tragic Life: 'She's the Only Name in the Frame'
Margot Robbie could be on her way to playing the "real life Barbie" next.
Rumors have been swirling around Robbie, 34, taking on the role of troubled Anna Nicole Smith in an upcoming biopic on the late Playboy Bunny's tumultuous life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Barbie star, who had her first child in October, is reportedly "lined up" to portray Smith in a new biographical drama – conceived by two of Smith's close pals.
Robbie has already starred in several biopics, including The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Mary, Queen of Scots, and Bombshell – showcasing her versatile portrayals of real-life figures.
On Tuesday, The Sun reported Smith's former friends, fashion designer Pol’ Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson, have been strongly considering Robbie for the lead role.
Simpson said: "We are eyeing Margot and I think she is our Anna Nicole. After we saw the Barbie movie, Margot was at the screening and I said, 'That’s our Anna.'
"The way she embodied Barbie, and Pol used to always tease that Anna was the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?"
Atteu, who is married to Simpson, chimed in: "I can tell you when we met her, we felt something electric and it was such a beautiful moment."
The duo, also known for hosting the podcast Undressed With Pol And Patrik, have reportedly penned a script and are in active discussions with studios and agents.
At a recent gala in Beverly Hills, Simpson said: "Anna was our best friend. Best friends have secrets, and we promised Anna we would reveal those secrets."
Smith's life was marked by early success as a model, thanks to a breakout Guess jeans campaign. She later appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1992 and was named Playmate of the Year in 1993.
At 26, she married 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall, claiming it wasn’t for money, but after his death, she became entangled in a lengthy legal battle when she was excluded from his will.
Legal bills and a sexual harassment lawsuit went on to force her into bankruptcy.
Smith's TV show The Anna Nicole Show (2002–2004) made her a household name, despite documenting her erratic behavior.
She had two children: Daniel Wayne Smith, who tragically died from a drug overdose at age 20 in 2006, and Dannielynn, whose paternity was later confirmed to be Larry Birkhead.
Smith, struggling with prescription painkiller addiction, also died of an accidental overdose in 2007 at 39.
Despite Smith's friends saying a script has already been written for an upcoming film, the proposed biopic may struggle to reach production – as the market is currently flooded with biopics on the late star.
One entered production in December 2023, with Sylvia Hoeks cast as Smith and Holly Hunter and Mark Duplass joining the cast.
The film is currently in post-production.
Additionally, a second biopic, starring Abbie Cornish, focused on Smith's drug-fueled descent and is based on a book by the doctor charged with supplying her medications.
Smith's life was also depicted in the 2007 low-budget biopic The Anna Nicole Smith Story and the 2013 Lifetime TV movie The Anna Nicole Story.