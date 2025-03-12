Massive Hollywood A-lister Lined Up to Play Car-Crash Playboy Model Anna Nicole Smith In New Biopic of Pin-Up's Tragic Life: 'She's the Only Name in the Frame'

The Barbie star, who had her first child in October, is reportedly "lined up" to portray Smith in a new biographical drama – conceived by two of Smith's close pals.

Robbie has already starred in several biopics, including The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Mary, Queen of Scots, and Bombshell – showcasing her versatile portrayals of real-life figures.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported Smith's former friends, fashion designer Pol’ Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson, have been strongly considering Robbie for the lead role.