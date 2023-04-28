Exposed: Anna Nicole Smith's Love Triangle With Firefighter & Aging Oil Tycoon After Rising to Fame With 'Playboy' Cover
Anna Nicole Smith was a highly sought-after woman after gracing the cover of Playboy in the early 1990s, capturing the attention of a handsome firefighter who later sensed he wasn't the only man in the model's life.
The blonde bombshell became a local Houston celebrity with her pictorial debut, turning the head of Al Bolt who couldn't resist her charm and appeal according to an excerpt from the book Great Big Beautiful Doll.
"I was attracted to her being presented as a hometown girl from Texas," Bolt spilled, RadarOnline.com can report. "Came up from dirt poor, made it big."
He said the centerfold star's partying ways surfaced as their romance blossomed. After they spent more time together, he got the drift that billionaire oil tycoon Howard Marshall II, who would later become her lawfully wedded husband, was helping to fund her lifestyle.
"She had a brand-new Toyota Celica," he claimed. "And she got that before she did the Playboy layout. The money came from Marshall. I heard later that the old man liked to watch when [Smith] was with another girl. He was too old to do much for himself."
He alleged that Smith wanted to keep their relationship a secret from Marshall, claiming she would hush him during phone calls. "She didn't want him to know that I was in her life," he said. Bolt and Smith split after nine months.
Excerpts from the book said that she was back to enjoying the bar scene post-breakup, having appeared at a convention in New Orleans, bringing along friend Missy and young son Daniel.
Joe Healy, who hired the Playmate as spokesperson for his grocery store chain, said that she "worked well" with people all day while signing autographs and greeting fans, but her behavior would change and things allegedly "began to unravel at the end of the day when she started to get bored" and "wanted to start drinking."
History would show that Smith famously tied the knot with Marshall when he was 89 and she was 26 on June 27, 1994.
They stayed married until his death 14 months later and she never gained control of his massive fortune because she wasn't included in the will.
The estate of Anna Nicole Smith later failed in its final bid to obtain the millions she claimed were promised to her seven years after her tragic death aged 39, a topic likely to be discussed in an upcoming documentary about her life and meteoric rise to fame.
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me will be available on Netflix May 16.