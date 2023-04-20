Death Files Revealed: Desperate Attempts To Save Anna Nicole Smith's Life After She Collapsed & Was Found Unresponsive
Anna Nicole Smith's life came to a sudden end in 2007 despite desperate attempts to save the beloved blonde bombshell in her final moments, all of which are set to be explored in the upcoming Netflix documentary.
Odds were stacked against the Playboy beauty on that tragic day in February she collapsed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
The shocking findings from her last moments were uncovered during an exhaustive 12-month investigation by RadarOnline.com, from a crucial delay in delivering emergency treatment to a faulty defibrillator.
Emotions were understandably running high upon seeing her condition. The security supervisor who responded to suite 607 after Anna's nurse called detailed what happened upon his arrival.
"She was unable to wake up Ms. Smith, who was laying in bed," according to the hotel security report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"The bodyguard began doing chest compressions. Ms. Smith's nurse began doing breaths" the report stated, claiming they kept checking for a pulse without detection.
A hotel medical response technician was soon at the scene and tried to revive Anna using an ammonia capsule, but it had "negative results," per the report.
The supervisor said the technician returned with a defibrillator to shock her heart into starting. However, "the AED machine did not administer a shock."
The Hollywood Fire and Rescue team arrived minutes later and took over from that point.
After being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, Anna Nicole was sadly pronounced dead. Her death was later ruled an accidental overdose after the coroner discovered she had taken nine prescription drugs, including Valium, Ativan, and Soma.
Her former partner Larry Birkhead confirmed he and their teenage daughter, Dannielynn, who was only six months old when her mother died, opted out of appearing in Netflix's documentary, revealing that he planned to tell Anna Nicole's story in his own way with never-before-seen diary excerpts and home videos to honor her memory.