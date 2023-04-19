Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Larry Birkhead & Daughter, 16, Snub Netflix Doc: Plan To Unveil Diaries & Videos For Own Project
Anna Nicole Smith's ex, Larry Birkhead, and the former couple's 16-year-old daughter, Dannielynn, refused to participate in Netflix's documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned, but the duo plan to share their own story with never-before-heard details.
"We aren't involved in the Anna Nicole Netflix documentary," Larry said, explaining that he would have more creative control by going a different route.
He told The New York Post about plans for his own project, stating that opting out of Netflix's doc set to premiere on May 16 can help ensure "the people involved are truly connected with Anna."
The late model died of an accidental overdose in 2007. She was 39, but her legacy has lived on. "You can't get any more definitive than Anna in her own words!" Larry added.
Viewers will get to see Anna's personal diaries and journals, allowing them to experience what she felt during the trials and tribulations of her life.
He said Anna detailed those memorable moments, writing about the loss of her husband J. Howard Marshall, financial highs and lows, and family.
Anna struggled at times to overcome her drug addiction, dealing with the fallout in the limelight as she battled for her late husband's estate, also mourning the death of her first child, Daniel, in 2006. She and ex Billy Wayne Smith were the parents of Daniel.
The Playboy bombshell welcomed daughter Dannielynn days before Daniel died. Dannielynn was just five months old when her mother tragically passed away.
Larry said he has home videos and mother-daughter photos that have never been released to the public that he also plans to save for the project. There is no release date at this time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Last September, he gushed over the incredible young woman their daughter has become. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born," Larry posted on her birthday.
"That's if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished."