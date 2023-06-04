'She Would Be Amazing': Anna Nicole's Close Friends Set Sights on Rising Star to Play Late Icon in Book-Turned-Biopic

Anna Nicole Smith's near and dear friends Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu revealed their 2008 book on the late icon will be serving as source material for a captivating new biopic, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The power couple, who co-host the top-rated fashion podcast, Undressed, said fans will get to see a vulnerable new side to the blonde bombshell who was raised in Texas and later found worldwide fame after she graced the cover of Playboy in 1992.