'She Would Be Amazing': Anna Nicole's Close Friends Set Sights on Rising Star to Play Late Icon in Book-Turned-Biopic

anna nicole
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 4 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Anna Nicole Smith's near and dear friends Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu revealed their 2008 book on the late icon will be serving as source material for a captivating new biopic, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The power couple, who co-host the top-rated fashion podcast, Undressed, said fans will get to see a vulnerable new side to the blonde bombshell who was raised in Texas and later found worldwide fame after she graced the cover of Playboy in 1992.

anna nicole
Source: mega

Anna Nicole Smith: Portrait of an Icon was co-authored by the Gown and Out in Beverly Hills stars, having offered never-before-seen photos of intimate moments shared with the former H&M model to celebrate her life and legacy.

The duo had become "fast and furious friends" with Anna, and were there alongside the centerfold stunner during peaks and pitfalls in her life.

As their bio noted, she played the role of the dumb blonde — it didn't play her.

annanicole
Source: mega

"We're doing the script right now, finishing it," Patrik told RadarOnline.com during our exclusive interview. "We are going to tell our story to the world about Anna Nicole and people will get to see that other side after she is Anna Nicole Smith the personality."

The Telly award-winners said they have a particular rising star in mind for the coveted role: none other than Pam & Tommy actress Lily James, who won over critics with her portrayal of the famed Baywatch star in the Hulu megahit.

anna nicole book
MORE ON:
Anna Nicole Smith

"We've already been talking with Lily James to play Anna Nicole," said Patrik. "She would be amazing. We saw her in Pam & Tommy. She was brilliant. I know she's not as tall as Anna Nicole, but who cares? Camera angles, you can fix all of that."

"She can really take on the spirit and really bring Anna Nicole to life the way we knew her on the big screen," he gushed. "We're excited about that. Very excited about that."

lilyjames pamtommy hulu
Source: hulu

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam&Tommy

Pol' added that fans don't want to miss their latest Undressed podcast episode, during which they spoke with "Big Moe," the bodyguard by her side for four years before she died.

Moe shared shocking revelations, detailing what really happened in her final years.

anna nicole authors patrick
Source: @patriksimpson/instagram

Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu

