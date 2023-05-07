Anna Nicole Smith's Body Was Nearly Exhumed to Determine if There Was a Cover-Up After Death of Star and Her Son Daniel

A top judge called for the body of Anna Nicole Smith to be dug up just a few years after her tragic death, demanding a new investigation into what claimed the blonde bombshell's life.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Judge Larry Seidlin saw "red flags" while presiding at the six-day hearing to decide on her resting place in March 2007, echoing concerns from other leading criminologists who suspected foul play in her passing.