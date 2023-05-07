Anna Nicole Smith's Body Was Nearly Exhumed to Determine if There Was a Cover-Up After Death of Star and Her Son Daniel
A top judge called for the body of Anna Nicole Smith to be dug up just a few years after her tragic death, demanding a new investigation into what claimed the blonde bombshell's life.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Judge Larry Seidlin saw "red flags" while presiding at the six-day hearing to decide on her resting place in March 2007, echoing concerns from other leading criminologists who suspected foul play in her passing.
Seidlin, who was referred to as the "crying judge" after fighting back tears while determining she should be laid to rest next to her son, Daniel, in the Bahamas, penned a book about her untimely demise.
Within the pages of his tell-all book, The Killing of Anna Nicole Smith, the judge explained why he was convinced the primary investigations into the deaths of Smith and her son were seriously flawed.
He believed that someone committed manslaughter through reckless conduct, explaining in great detail why he thinks justice eluded Smith after she died in a hotel room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood back in February 2007.
The judge reached a speedy verdict because of Smith's rapidly deteriorating body and later wanted both corpses exhumed and returned to get answers.
A former FBI agent was in his corner, adding, "It's time to determine if we're looking at a double murder and cover-up."
"The best way to do that would be to exhume the bodies, bring them back to the States and give them fresh autopsies by an independent medical examiner."
"Until then, there will always be a question about what happened to this tragic mother and son," former bureau agent Ted Gunderson further explained.
Authorities determined both drug-related deaths were accidental, but Seidlin said he had reason to believe both were killed after secretly investigating their deaths for three years, comparing Smith's death to that of the late Michael Jackson.