EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Ellen Pompeo 'Set For War' As Pair 'Gear up For Battle to See Who is the World's REAL Streaming Queen'
Jennifer Aniston has reigned supreme as the award-winning star and coproducer of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she'll soon have stiff competition from savvy Ellen Pompeo, who's generating huge buzz with her upcoming Hulu series Good American Family.
Sources tell us Aniston, 56, poured her heart and soul into season 4 of The Morning Show, which has yet to be released, but warned the beauty is said to be nervous about its success as 55-year-old Pompeo's eight-episode project debuts on March 19.
"Jen's feeling threatened and looking nervously over her shoulder at Ellen, who she's avoided like the plague for decades," our insider said.
The source went on: "Even though they have shared team members over the years and have a handful of mutual friends in the industry, there's always been a tension between these two that dates right back to Ellen's breakthrough in 2003 to 2004, which coincided with Jen winding down her 10-year run on Friends."
According to our insider, as Pompeo became a stunning success with the ABC hit Grey's Anatomy, some fans noticed she had a similar vibe to Jen – but the ambitious blondes never became buddies because they always felt they were in competition.
"That's only grown in the two decades since – and with Ellen and Jen both branching out into big streaming projects in 2025, Jen is watching her back and being more protective than ever of what she's built and continues to grow with The Morning Show," our source added.
Sources say matters are being complicated by Aniston's good friend and Morning Show castmate Mark Duplass, 48, taking the job of Pompeo's leading man in Good American Family.
The thriller, which counts Pompeo as an executive producer, is inspired by the Natalia Grace case about a U.S. family who adopts a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism but later suspects she's really an adult.
Our insider added: "Jen wants Mark to be successful and a bigger star, but it's kind of annoying that Ellen decided to pick one of Jen's closest collaborators to be in this show with her – and it really was Ellen's choice.
"Jen and Ellen are both playing the long game with their careers. There's always going to be some awkward overlap between them because they're so fundamentally similar as people."