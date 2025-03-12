EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Ellen Pompeo 'Set For War' As Pair 'Gear up For Battle to See Who is the World's REAL Streaming Queen'

Jennifer Aniston has reigned supreme as the award-winning star and coproducer of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she'll soon have stiff competition from savvy Ellen Pompeo, who's generating huge buzz with her upcoming Hulu series Good American Family.

Sources tell us Aniston, 56, poured her heart and soul into season 4 of The Morning Show, which has yet to be released, but warned the beauty is said to be nervous about its success as 55-year-old Pompeo's eight-episode project debuts on March 19.

"Jen's feeling threatened and looking nervously over her shoulder at Ellen, who she's avoided like the plague for decades," our insider said.