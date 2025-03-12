EXCLUSIVE: Blubbery Ex-Beefcake Russell Crowe 'Scared So Silly By Health Scare' He's Dropped an Astonishing 50Lbs – After Tipping the Scales at a Monster 250Lbs!
Russell Crowe has taken a load off since ballooning to over 250lbs, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it was fears for his health that spurred him to get serious about slimming down.
The Down Under chunker, 60, packed on the pounds for his role in the 2020 thriller Unhinged but instead of getting healthy post-shoot, he continued to pack on more pounds.
"The weight kept piling on until he was tipping the scales at well over 250 pounds," our source said. "He had to do something drastic unless he wanted to keep on gaining and putting his life in jeopardy."
Crowe's extra weight was also preventing him from getting choice roles, sources said.
According to top diet doc Stuart Fischer, who doesn't count the star among his clients, Crowe appears to have lost over 50 pounds.
"He looks to be about 200lbs now, and before he looked to be over 250lbs," the Park Avenue Diet author said.
EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Being 'Left to Rot' – Grim Reality of How Fallen TV Queen Could be Doomed to Stay Locked Away FOREVER Under Brutal 'Life Sentence' Conservatorship
Our insider also insisted Crowe lost weight the "healthy" way.
They added: "He cut way back on booze and bread, he's saying no to fatty foods that were his big weakness, and is paying a lot more attention to labels and portion control.
"Instead of fish and chips, he's having a salad with lean protein and dressing on the side. He's grabbing raw veggies when he gets the munchies – and no more late-night trips to the fridge.
"He admitted to friends that he'd crossed a dangerous line that was worrying even to him."