EXCLUSIVE: Blubbery Ex-Beefcake Russell Crowe 'Scared So Silly By Health Scare' He's Dropped an Astonishing 50Lbs – After Tipping the Scales at a Monster 250Lbs!

Russell Crowe has taken a load off since ballooning to over 250lbs, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it was fears for his health that spurred him to get serious about slimming down.

The Down Under chunker, 60, packed on the pounds for his role in the 2020 thriller Unhinged but instead of getting healthy post-shoot, he continued to pack on more pounds.

"The weight kept piling on until he was tipping the scales at well over 250 pounds," our source said. "He had to do something drastic unless he wanted to keep on gaining and putting his life in jeopardy."