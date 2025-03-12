EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Being 'Left to Rot' – Grim Reality of How Fallen TV Queen Could be Doomed to Stay Locked Away FOREVER Under Brutal 'Life Sentence' Conservatorship

Worried Wendy Williams is desperate to escape her New York City assisted-living facility – which she has likened to a prison as she fights claims she's suffering from dementia – but loved ones fear the troubled talk show legend may be locked away forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's climbing the walls and ready to be free yesterday," a source told us. "But she isn't allowed out until the medical reevaluation is complete, and that's dragging on."

They also warned: "It could take months or longer, and even then, who knows what they'll say. It's very upsetting for Wendy and everyone in her life that cares about her," an insider said.

As previously reported, former daytime diva Williams, 60, was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts and claimed she was "incapacitated."