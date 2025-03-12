EXCLUSIVE: Booze-Mad Zach Bryan Sparks Fears He's Going to 'Drown Himself in Sea of Alcohol' Unless He Quits Party Lifestyle NOW

"I wanna rip 'em off your face so bad, 'cause we're at a bar," Bryan said.

The other guy insisted he was just shooting videos of his own pals, saying: "It has nothing to do with you. And you're just being a f------ douche."

Zach said: "That is the gayest thing I've ever heard."

Fortunately, the singer's friends defused the situation before any punches were thrown.

But the whole thing was caught on camera, adding to Zach's growing list of negative headlines.

The Something in the Orange crooner, 28, went through a bitter, embarrassing split from his podcaster girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

She accused him of emotional abuse and revealed that he canceled a 2023 gig with singer Noah Kahan because he was too drunk to perform.