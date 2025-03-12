EXCLUSIVE: Booze-Mad Zach Bryan Sparks Fears He's Going to 'Drown Himself in Sea of Alcohol' Unless He Quits Party Lifestyle NOW
Country strummer Zach Bryan's career apparently isn't the only thing flying high right now – with sources telling us they fear the notorious boozer may crash and burn in a sea of alcohol.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Zach's latest drinking disaster played out on February 17 at a Big Apple watering hole when he nearly sparked a bar brawl by arguing with a dude and uttering a homophobic slur.
The other guy was wearing Ray-Ban meta glasses, which can take photos and videos, and Bryan thought he was filming him and his buddies shooting pool.
"I wanna rip 'em off your face so bad, 'cause we're at a bar," Bryan said.
The other guy insisted he was just shooting videos of his own pals, saying: "It has nothing to do with you. And you're just being a f------ douche."
Zach said: "That is the gayest thing I've ever heard."
Fortunately, the singer's friends defused the situation before any punches were thrown.
But the whole thing was caught on camera, adding to Zach's growing list of negative headlines.
The Something in the Orange crooner, 28, went through a bitter, embarrassing split from his podcaster girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.
She accused him of emotional abuse and revealed that he canceled a 2023 gig with singer Noah Kahan because he was too drunk to perform.
Bryan was also slated for slamming songbird Taylor Swift on social media and later admitted he was hammered when he sent out the post. Soon after that, he said his temper got the best of him when he gave fans hell at two concerts for throwing items at the stage.
"You fear that Zach is going off the rails, and alcohol is the big problem behind most, if not all, of it," our insider said. "He's already a high-strung guy with a bad temper, and you add alcohol to the mix, it can turn into a disaster."
Another source added Bryan is being urged to do a stint in rehab before he inflicts "permanent damage" on his career.
The insider told us: "He's a superstar who drinks to relieve the pressure but also to show he's still just one of the guys and a good ole boy.
"But that isn't his life any longer. He has to learn that alcohol is not his friend."