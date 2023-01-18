'She’s Lucky She Didn’t Break Her Neck’: Kate Gosselin Terrified She’ll Be Permanently Damaged After Injury On Fox’s 'Special Forces'

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, “Kate’s terrified she’ll be left with permanent damage.” The scandal-magnet mega-mom from Kate Plus 8 appeared on the military training reality show with a slew of stars, including Jamie Lynn Spears and Dr. Drew .

“It’s a really bad sprain caused by the sudden impact of water. It still gives her brief.”

She was quickly eliminated after falling backward out of a helicopter into open water. “She’s lucky she didn’t break her neck!” spilled a source close to the 47-year-old.

“Gosselin was clearly a weak swimmer and afraid of the water,” he said in an interview. “In my opinion, she should not have been on the show if water training was going to be involved.”

Retired U.S. Army Paratrooper Zachary Phillips who is trained and qualified in helicopter jumps like the once on the show, said Kate’s ability to do the risky stunt should have been tested before she boarded the helicopter.

After her injury played out on episode one, Gosselin spoke to People about being “angry”.

Physical therapist Lalitha McSorley, who has not treated Gosselin , said more painful back issues may emerge in the coming months. “Physical issues such as chronic pain and reduced mobility are common among those who have whiplash,” she said. “In addition, psychological and emotional issues like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder can all present themselves.”

"Water and height are two of my absolute fears," she said when talking about the task she was given on the show. "Yet at some point making that turn in that helicopter, I remember thinking, "I'm sorry, you don't have a choice here. I know you're scared to death, you're doing it. Do it and get it over with."

"I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," Gosselin said . "I was out and it was done before it even started."

"I landed right on my neck and I screamed when I landed because it was absolute ridiculous pain," she recalls. "Then at some point I started feeling nauseous and I was dry heaving over the edge into the water."

She continued, “Everyone by then on the cast was like, 'I think you should probably say something.' I was like, 'No,' because I knew if I said something I was going to... well, I didn't know I was going to be out. So I braved through it and it just kept getting worse."

The injury lead to Gosselin leaving the boot camp competition show. She told the outlet, "It took me so long to get over that. I still don't think I am. Because I really wanted to challenge myself."