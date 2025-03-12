EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Newest 'Nazi' Outburst 'Fueled by His Laughing Gas Use' — With Experts Warning Scandal-Dogged Rapper is 'Dicing With Death'

Kanye West's latest 'Nazi' outbursts were fuelled by his alleged laughing gas use, experts say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal they believe he is getting high before launching into his vile online rants – which have included threatening Jewish people and sharing his apparent love of Hitler.

"When Kanye is inhaling laughing gas, he loses all his inhibitions and just says and does anything that comes to him at the spur of the moment," an insider told us. "Half the time, he doesn't even remember afterward."

Sources also said West, 47, quit using nitrous oxide last August – but started up again in January.