Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Newest 'Nazi' Outburst 'Fueled by His Laughing Gas Use' — With Experts Warning Scandal-Dogged Rapper is 'Dicing With Death'

kanye west nazi gas danger
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is said to be huffing potentially deadly gas to numb himself from life.

March 12 2025

Kanye West's latest 'Nazi' outbursts were fuelled by his alleged laughing gas use, experts say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal they believe he is getting high before launching into his vile online rants – which have included threatening Jewish people and sharing his apparent love of Hitler.

"When Kanye is inhaling laughing gas, he loses all his inhibitions and just says and does anything that comes to him at the spur of the moment," an insider told us. "Half the time, he doesn't even remember afterward."

Sources also said West, 47, quit using nitrous oxide last August – but started up again in January.

kanye west nazi gas danger
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's nude Grammys stunt is also feared to have been cooked up by West while he was on gas.

Sources also told us his alleged gas use is likely to have been the driving force behind the Yeezy founder's recent vulgarities, including forcing his 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori, to prance on the Grammys red carpet wearing a see-through dress with no underwear.

Wacky West also recently proclaimed his love for Adolf Hitler, peddled T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas and publicly reaffirmed his hatred of Jews.

Florida's Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the rapper, said nitrous oxide "is habit-forming mentally because the user will want to keep chasing the euphoria they feel, but it destroys brain cells and greatly increases the risk of developing dementia."

The effects already seem apparent.

"He's returned to his old-self destructive ways and it's eating away at whatever is left of him," a source close to the star said. "He not only forgets what he has said, he has trouble remembering the names of people he's known for years."

kanye west nazi gas danger
Source: MEGA

West could be risking brain damage if he is hooked on nitrous gas.

An insider added there are fears West is heading for another mental meltdown – nine years after suffering a psychotic episode that landed him in an involuntary psychiatric hold at UCLA Medical Center.

West later insisted the breakdown was caused by "exhaustion."

Our source added: "You hope for the best but fear for the worst with Kanye.

"The gas has him heading for near-certain disaster."

