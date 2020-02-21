Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heartbreaking Video: 9 Year Old Boy With Dwarfism Suicidal After Constant Bullying 'I am going to kill myself,' Quaden Bayles told his mom.

A heartbreaking video out of Australia has surfaced of a desperate mom eager to save her suicidal son with dwarfism after being constantly bullied.

Yarraka Bayles filmed her 9-year-old boy, Quaden Bayles, sobbing uncontrollably and threatening to “stab himself” repeatedly after an incident at school.

Yarraka told viewers that a classmate was “patting [Quaden] on the head and making fun of his height.”

Quaden then “ran to the car in hysterics,” where she recorded his reaction with the caption, “This is the impacts [sic] of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

“I am going to kill myself,” Quaden told his mom while the cameras were rolling. “I want to bang my head into the glass…I want someone to kill me.”

Yarraka explained that she posted the video as a desperate plea for help.

“I just wanted people to know and see the impact because this could be your child or your child could be the bully,” Yarraka said in the seven-minute video.

“This is the impact bullying has on a nine-year-old kid who just wants to get an education, go to school, and have fun. But every single freaking day, something happens — another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name calling.”

After the video made its rounds, celebrities took notice and reached out in support of the young boy.

Brad Williams, a comedian who also has dwarfism, decided to start a campaign to help the family.

On Wednesday, February 19, Williams started a GoFundMe campaign to send Quaden and his mom to Disneyland in California.

This makes me sick. I’ve been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Austrialian fans know this family. Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support him.

https://t.co/C860H7kfkS — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

“This makes me sick. I’ve been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Australian fans know this family. Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support him.”

