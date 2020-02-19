Caroline Flack’s final words have been released, as the investigation into her suicide continues.

As RadarOnline.com reported, former Love Island host Flack was found dead at her London apartment over the weekend, after an apparent suicide by hanging. She was just 40 years old.

While the reason behind her death were not immediately clear, reports noted that Flack was expected in court next month on charges of assaulting her model boyfriend Lewis Burton.

On Wednesday, February 19, the U.K. coroner listed the cause as “suicide by hanging.” At an inquest into Flack’s death, the coroner’s court was told that Flack was found lying on her back and was pronounced dead on the scene. The inquest was then adjourned until August.

Earlier in the day, Flack’s family released an unpublished Instagram message she purportedly wrote in January, before her death, but was advised not to publish.

“For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal,” her message reads. “The problem with brushing things under the carpet is …. they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.”

Flack was arrested on December 12, 2019 for assault on her boyfriend.

“Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen,” she shared.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.”

Flack’s mother said the decision to release the message is a one last way for the world to hear her daughter’s own words.

“So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words,” Chris Flack said.

“Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.