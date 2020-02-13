Shocking Suicide Notes Of Murdered Stephanie Parze’s Ex-Boyfriend Released Stockbroker hanged himself while under suspicion of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The man who killed himself while he was considered a potential suspect in his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance penned two suicide notes ahead of his self-murder.

John Ozbilgen had only been considered a person of interest in Stephanie Parze’s vanishing for one month when he committed suicide. Now, the Monmouth Prosecutor’s Office has made public the letters he wrote before his death.

In a letter to “Mom, Dad, Sal, Sammy,” he writes, ‘Sorry about all this crazyness, I’ve been miserable for so long now, I had enough … I can’t do life in prison. I dug myself in a deep hole. This is the only choice.’

In the letter, he took the opportunity to address the news surrounding his name, noting ‘most of the stuff you will hear is true exept (sic) the child porn, I would never do that’.

In the second letter, written to an unnamed ex-girlfriend, he confessed his love for the “little lady,” admitting he felt his “entire world ended” when he realized she’d gotten a protective order against him.

In that same note, he talked about “the girl in the news,” which he referred to as a “piece of s***,” but he did not make mention of Parze’s name.

Readers know Ozbilgen died by suicide while investigators searched for clues about Parze’s whereabouts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Parze was last seen on October 30 when she went to visit a medium with some family members. She’d promised to notify her parents when she got back to her grandmother’s home where she had been staying at the time, but she failed to do so. When she didn’t show up to her babysitting job the following morning, concerned relatives contacted authorities for their assistance.

According to the Daily Mail, Parze’s mother, Sharlene, told cops that her daughter was nowhere to be found when she stopped by her home to check in. Instead, she noticed the lights were on, her dog was in the house alone and her car was in the driveway.

Sharlene also discovered Parze’s cell phone in the side of the couch with text messages that confirmed she didn’t make it to work that morning.

When speaking to cops, Sharlene told them she’d contacted Ozbilgen who told her he’d been with Parze the night before. He was later considered a person of interest in the case when marks were found on his neck.

During the investigation, officers discovered disturbing images of young children being sexually abused on his phone and he was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to prosecutors, Ozbilgen also had a history of violence towards women. In the last three years, he had three domestic violence reports made against him including one from his ex-girlfriend Parze.

Ozbilgen’s parents Hakan and Cynthia believe their son never harmed Parze.

“We don’t truly know what happened to Stephanie, but what we do know is John never said that he hurt Stephanie to us or in the note that he left,” they said in a statement.

“We believe he is innocent, but all the pressure from the false child pornography charges and the constant searches and relentlessness caused him to take his own life.”