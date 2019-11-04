Family of a missing New Jersey woman are “devastated” after the 25-year-old disappeared last week, a longtime family friend tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“Police are working around the clock to find her,” David Mound said of Stephanie Parze, who vanished after her and some relatives went to visit a psychic last week for a girls night out.

A second source says the family is not suspecting anything or anyone now. “They don’t know what happened.”

After visiting the psychic medium last week, Parze went home to her grandmother’s home, where she’s been living since she passed away last year.

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Parze was last seen there around 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 30.

The young woman was supposed to call her mother when she got to the home but never received a call, which the family says in uncharacteristic of her.

When they showed up at the home, Parze’s car was in the driveway, but she was nowhere to be found.

“We just want to find her,” her father Edward Parze told the media. “She’s not the type of person who wouldn’t text, ‘Hey mom, I’m on my way to work.”

“She would never go out of the house without her phone,” her mom Sharlene Parze told News 12 New Jersey. “And she was supposed to be at work and she never showed up. Everything is just not her. You know, and I had just left her. And she was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did, but we know that she made it home because her car was in the driveway.”