Police Locate Person Of Interest In Case Of Missing New Jersey Woman Stephanie Parze’s family is ‘devastated,’ one week after her disappearance.

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the disappearance of a New Jersey woman.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that cellphone records led investigators to Staten Island’s Long Pond Park this Monday, November 4.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Freehold resident Stephanie Parze, 25, was last seen around 10 p.m. on October 30, after spending a night out with family to see a psychic in New Brunswick. After the visit, she went back to her grandmother’s home, where she had been living. She promised to call her mother as soon as she got home, but never did, and when her relatives went looking for her, they found her car parked in the driveway, but no Parze.

A family source exclusively told Radar that her loved ones are “devastated” over her disappearance: “They don’t know what happened.”

Posters have been put up in Freehold, and her family is cooperating with authorities.