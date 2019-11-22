John Ozbilgen, the ex-boyfriend of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze, was found dead from an apparent suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, the 29-year-old, who was considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, killed himself in his Freehold Township home as investigators continue searching for clues regarding her whereabouts.

As readers know, Parze was last seen on October 30 when she went to visit a medium with some family members. As everyone went their separate ways, Parze went home to her grandmother’s home, where she’d been living since she passed away last year. Parze promised to text her parents when she got home, but never did. The following day, she failed to show up at work. Her concerned relatives alerted police, who discovered Parze’s car parked outside her grandmother’s house. The lights inside the home were on, and her dog was all alone inside.

“We just want to find her,” her father Edward Parze told the media. “She’s not the type of person who wouldn’t text, ‘Hey mom, I’m on my way to work.”

“She would never go out of the house without her phone,” her mom Sharlene Parze told News 12 New Jersey. “And she was supposed to be at work and she never showed up. Everything is just not her. You know, and I had just left her. And she was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did, but we know that she made it home because her car was in the driveway.”

She added that Parze was likely with her ex, Ozbilgen, who she’d been seeing on and off.

Two weeks after the interview — Ozbilgen — against whom Parze filed a domestic assault suit back in September, was arrested.

Apart from named a suspect in the missing person’s case, cops discovered child porn on Ozbilgen’s phone while searching his home for evidence. He was then detained on child pornography charges.

After Parze went missing, Radar exclusively reported her family was “devastated.”

“Police are working around the clock to find her,” David Mound said.

A second source said the family was not blaming anyone, as “they don’t know what happened.”