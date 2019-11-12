Missing New Jersey Woman’s Ex Arrested On Child Porn Charges As Case Continues Stephanie Parze disappeared from her home on October 30 after a night out.

The ex-boyfriend of the New Jersey woman who went missing two weeks ago has been arrested.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, police were searching John Ozbilgen’s home and electronic devices for evidence connected to the disappearance of Stephanie Parze, when they found child porn on his phone.

While the search at his Freehold Township home was related to missing woman’s case, his arrest on child pornography charges was “completely unrelated to the disappearance of Parze” the Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor told app.com reporters.

Ozbilgen, 29, was confronted by a police crew at his home on Friday, November 8, according to reports. If convicted for his crime, he could face up to five years in prison.

Readers know Parze, 25, was last seen on October 30. That evening, she had gone to see a medium with some family members an promised to text her parents when she got home. Her mom never received a text, and Parze failed to show up to work the next morning. Unable to get in touch with her, her relatives alerted the police, who visited Parze’s late grandmother’s house — where she had been staying — and found her car parked outside, the house lights on, and her phone inside the home. There were no signs of forced entry, and her dog was alone inside the house.

“She would never go out of the house without her phone,” the girl’s mother told News 12 New Jersey. “And she was supposed to be at work and she never showed up. Everything is just not her. You know, and I had just left her. And she was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did, but we know that she made it home because her car was in the driveway.”

She added that Parze was likely with her ex, Ozbilgen, who she’d been seeing on and off.

According to Parze’s Facebook page, she and Ozbilgen — who worked as a stock broker in Staten Island — were dating in August, but at the time of her disappearance, she was single.

As Radar readers know, cellphone records led led investigators to Staten Island’s Long Pond Park on Monday, November 4. There, they said they identified a person of interest.