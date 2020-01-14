Mother & 3 Missing Children Found Dead Inside Florida Home Father is currently in the hospital after being confronted by police.

The bodies of a mother and her three children were found by police inside their Florida home.

Family members reported Anthony Todt, his wife Megan, and their children, Alex, Tyler and Zoe, one week ago. They told authorities that they hadn’t heard from the family since January 6, while neighbors said the Todts hadn’t been in their home seen since mid-December.

Multiple reports claim the father was arrested at gun-point after being confronted by police in the house, but officials have yet to confirm the allegations. He is currently in the hospital, being treated for an unknown condition.

The family — who originally lived in Connecticut — moved into their house, inside a gated community called Celebration, not long ago. The community has a population of around 7, 400 people. Court documents obtained by The Daily Beast show that the owner of the property rented by the Todts filed an eviction notice against them on December 22, 2019. The reason is unknown.

Police arrived at the home on Monday, January 13, after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor. Onlookers claimed the officers knocked on the door with their guns out and later emerged with a man — thought to be Anthony — in handcuffs.

Osceaola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed after searching the house that they were conducting a “death investigation.” They also confirmed they found four bodies inside the home with Anthony thought they did not confirm the identities of the deceased. It’s unclear if the case if being treated as a homicide.

Worried family members set up the Facebook group called “Looking For The Todt Family” after their disappearance. They have since posted grim updates on the case, with one group administrator writing: “I am so sorry to report that 4 bodies have been found (not identified) in Celebration, Florida, today. Tony is in the hospital. We have no further details and we will update you when we know more. Please pray for the family.

“Please no questions or comments at this time. Please respect our family – we don’t know anymore,” one relative added.

Disturbing photos show police loading the four bodies into a hearse outside the property.

“The news reports out of Celebration, Florida regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking. While there is much we do not know at this time, I know that the thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the relatives and friends of the family involved,” the First Selectman’s Office Town of Colchester wrote on Facebook.

“We can’t always make sense of moments like this but we can support each other. Colchester proves every day the power of community and the importance of being kind. I know we will stand together as we help each other to work through this moment,” the statement continued.

A previous version of this article stated the family’s home is owned by Disney. That statement is not true, according to a Disney rep.