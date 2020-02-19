Australian rugby player Rowan Baxter killed his wife and three kids by setting them on fire before taking his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Officials at the scene on Wednesday, February 19, discovered a burned car in Brisbane.

Police believe Rowan, 42, doused his vehicle with gasoline and set it on fire while his wife, Hannah Baxter, and their three children aged 6, 4, and 3, were inside.

Photo Credit:Hannah Baxter

Witnesses told officials they saw Hannah, 31, trying to escape the car while screaming, “He’s poured petrol on me.”

Emergency responders raced to the scene in an attempt to save her and the kids, but it was too late. Hannah was transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the woman was driving the car and the man was in the front passenger seat prior to the incident,” Queensland Police confirmed in a statement to Radar. “A man who assisted in rescuing the woman from the vehicle sustained burns and was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for treatment.”

Following the tragic murder-suicide, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a heartfelt statement.

Devastating news out of Camp Hill. My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene. If you or anyone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. https://t.co/qJDieLMRiN — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 19, 2020

“Devastating news out of Camp Hill,” Morrison wrote. “My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene. If you or anyone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.”

Rowan played for the New Zealand Warriors in the National Rugby League. His wife owned a Crossfit gym since 2013, according to her Facebook profile.

The motive behind the vile killings has not yet been revealed. Police are still investigating the incident.