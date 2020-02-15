Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Love Island' Star & Former Prince Harry Galpal Caroline Flack Kills Herself At 40 Blonde beauty, facing assault trial, was found dead at her London apartment.

A former love interest of Prince Harry has reportedly killed herself in England.

According to The Sun, former Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead at her London apartment after her suicide. She was just 40 years old.

Reports noted that Flack was expected in court next month on charges of assaulting her model boyfriend Lewis Burton.

A family statement on Saturday said, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

As Cosmo previously reported, in 2009, Flack and Prince Harry became an item after being introduced by my mutual friends.

But Flack revealed that they had to call it off when the media found out.

The TV personality wrote in her memoir Storm in a C Cup, “To meet a prince is so unlikely, it would be weird not to acknowledge it. However, once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.”

Prince Harry famously went on to marry another woman with TV credits, Suits star Meghan Markle.

Flack has had a busy love life. In 2011, she dated a boytoy, One Direction hunk Harry Styles.

She was 31 at the time and co-hosting The Xtra Factor with Olly Murs, while Harry, then 17, had come second with One Direction on the reality TV show the year before.

Flack wrote that they tried to keep their relationship private but Styles was photographed leaving her house in the morning.

Recently, Flack has romanced Burton, 27, and it was alleged she had assaulted him.

However, he denied that while CPS had continued to prosecute Flack.

Burton wasn’t seriously injured.

Now fans are reportedly angry at CPS, which allegedly had refused to listen to warnings that Flack was in a vulnerable time.

Former tennis player Burton had wished the beauty a happy Valentine’s Day on social media yesterday and expressed his love.

The day before her death, the fired Love Island presenter posted a photo in which she gave her dog Ruby a kiss.

Lewis allegedly learned of his lover’s suicide death while he was enjoying a skiing vacation with friends. He is now returning to the UK.

Flack also leaves behind her parents Christine and Ian, brother Paul and sisters Elizabeth and Jody.

Flack had to quit as Love Island host after her arrest for allegedly attacking Lewis in Islington, north London, on December 12.

But she had professed her innocence and vowed to clear her name.

In addition to her Love Island fame in the UK and hosting the reality show’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, she won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 with her pro partner Pasha Kovalev.

Dancing with the Stars in the U.S. is based on the British show.