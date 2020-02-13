Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bye, Britain! Meghan & Harry Fire Entire London Staff And Close Buckingham Palace Office Duke & Duchess of Sussex told employees in person they were losing their jobs.

Megxit Mania!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are firing their entire London staff and closing their Buckingham Palace office as they quit the royal family.

In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told their 15 staff members in person that they were losing their jobs, the MailOnline.com reported.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” a source told the publication.

“While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.”

Stepping down as senior members of Queen Elizabeth’s working royal family, the couple decamped to Canada in a bold move to become financially independent.

The source said the firings were a complete shock to the employees, many of them loyal for years and credited with the success of their Africa trip.

“The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people,” the source explained. “The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken.

“They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements.”

