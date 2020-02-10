Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ghosting 101! Meghan Markle Helping Prince Harry Snub Harsh Critics After Royal Exit ‘She’s teaching him how to be ruthless’ says a source.

Meghan Markle is teaching her husband, Prince Harry, how to cut off some of the “backstabbers” who revealed themselves following couple’s royal exit —and he is taking notes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Harry, 35, desired to get rid of anyone unsupportive of his and his wife’s decision, so he sought assistance from Meghan, 38, who is known for her diva–like ways.

“He wants to purge all the backstabbers who have come out of the woodwork and criticized them since the announcement,” a source exclusively told Radar. “Meghan has been helping him delete these people from his life, not just via social media but wiping their numbers and addresses from his contacts book and shredding any photos or letters they may have exchanged over the years.”

Radar readers know Meghan and Harry took the world by surprise when they announced they would be stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The bombshell news resulted in chaos and tension among the royals, and the family held an emergency meeting to discuss and work around Meghan and Harry’s shocking decision.

Following the meetup, the Queen revealed she was supportive of the couple’s endeavors despite wishing they would continue to fulfill their duties as full-time royals.

Days later, Radar reported the palace took away the pair’s HRH titles, deciding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer officially represent Her Majesty.

Meghan and Harry decided to leave the royal family, Radar exclusively learned Prince William and Kate Middleton are beyond thrilled.

“There are no tears for Meghan leaving,” an insider previously told Radar. “William and Kate couldn’t be happier with Harry and Meghan’s decision.”

Radar also exclusively learned Duchess Camilla could have possibly encouraged their decision to leave.

“She knew this was in the works and actually told Meghan to follow her heart and leave if she needed to,” a royal friend had told Radar.

It remains to be seen whether Harry will consider Camilla, 72, William, 37, and Kate, 38, backstabbers — but Meghan is preparing her husband to rid himself from them if that’s the case.

“She’s teaching him how to be ruthless and not to take any half-measures because it shows weakness,” the source said, concluding,“Needless to say, Harry’s following her every word,”