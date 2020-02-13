Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Queen's Horror! Kate And William Take Break From Royal Duties Amid MEGXIT Couple to go on hiatus after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditch family.

Royal nightmare!

Less than a month since Megxit – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from Buckingham Palace – Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning to take their own break from their majestic duties!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have slowed down their schedules to spend time with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during their half-term break.

It is not yet known what the family will do from Monday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 21, but it is likely they will leave Kensington Palace for their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

When Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, left the royal family, got their HRH titles removed and relocated to Canada, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported Kate, 38, and William, 37, were relieved.

“There are no tears for Meghan leaving,” an insider dished to Radar. “It is a big sense of relief for Kate since she never knew what she was getting with Meghan.

“William and Kate couldn’t be happier with Harry and Meghan’s decision,” the insider insisted.

As Radar readers recall William and Harry’s relationship has been rocky since the father of three expressed his thoughts that he was moving too fast with Meghan. Despite his concerns, Harry and Meghan exchanged their vows, reportedly causing a “rift” that both brothers have since denied.

Still, Harry wasn’t getting along with William when he left. “They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family insider told PEOPLE.

As for Meghan’s relationship with Kate, the two haven’t spoken in seven months after cutting ties on WhatsApp.

“They are so happy Meghan has left,” a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said.

“They do not like Meghan. They are celebrating for sure.”