Harry Who? Prince Charles & William Take On Royal Duties Together For First Time In 9 Years The men were accompanied by Kate and Camilla for the rare outing.

Prince Charles and Prince William are continuing on with their lives without Prince Harry.

The father and son duo, along with their wives, Camilla and Kate Middleton, attended their first royal engagement together since 2011.

For their royal double date, the couples visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, a facility which helps injured military personnel.

During their trip, they were given a tour, visited the prosthetics workshop and interacted with some of the patients playing wheelchair basketball to aid their recovery.

Prince William, 37, attempted to place himself in their positions, but when he tried scoring a basket from the wheelchair, it did not go in. Despite him missing the shot, dad Charles laughed and consoled him.

While the men learned more about patients’ physical health, Kate, 38, spoke to the patients about the mental health aspect of their recovery.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kate’s latest royal outing with Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, comes at the heels of “Megxit,” Meghan Markle and Harry’s departure from the royal family.

Even before Meghan, 38, married Harry, 35, multiple reports outlined the feud between the duchesses. Although attempts to make peace were made, the tension stayed.

“It seems like Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, tried to be nice, Meghan wasn’t going to be nice back,” a source exclusively told Radar.

Their relationship eventually caused a rift between brothers William and Harry , which Archie’s father addressed in the shocking BBC interview that angered senior royals.

When Harry and Meghan separated themselves from the royal family and relocated to Canada, Radar exclusively learned they were “so happy.” “They do not like Meghan,” the source spilled to Radar. “They are celebrating for sure.”

Another source confirmed Kate and William had “no tears for Meghan leaving.”

They “couldn’t be happier with Harry and Meghan’s decision,” the source insisted.