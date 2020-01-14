Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prince William Worried About Wife Kate Middleton’s Plunging Weight Amid Royal Shakeup ‘She’s working herself into the ground and skipping meals,’ says a source.

Kate Middleton is wasting away and her skinny frame is of huge concern to doting husband Prince William, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to an insider, the Duke of Cambridge, 37, is now desperately urging the Duchess, 38, to put some meat on her bones.

“She’s working herself into the ground and skipping meals an awful lot,” the insider told Radar.

“As much as he tries not to nag her,” said the source, “William is gently pointing out it’s time to do something about this bad habit she’s gotten into, particularly as they’re trying for another baby in 2020.”

As Radar recently reported, the future King and Queen of England will have even more responsibility representing Buckingham Palace now that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided to walk away from the royal family.

“Kate’s schedule will only get more intense now that the Queen is leaning on them more than ever,” the source said, noting the Duchess’ weight has been “a topic that’s needed addressing for years.”

“The brutal truth is that Kate needs to add at least half a stone,” or seven pounds, “so William’s right to be worried,” added the source.