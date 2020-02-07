Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's High-Security Vancouver Island Hideaway Home Ex royals have been hiding out in ritzy mansion since leaving the palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking all measures to ensure they can live a safe and private life away from Windsor Palace.

The couple, who have relocated to Canada since separating from the royal family, now reside in a hideaway and have added security, cameras and tree tarps, to protect their privacy, the Daily Mail reported.

A team of 15 guards is responsible for guarding the pair and their son Archie, 9 months. They are allegedly stationed inside the home and escorted whenever they leave the property.

Guards are even beginning to take perform roles outside of their duties.

“While the guys are happy to be out there doing the jobs, there is a feeling they are carrying out menial tasks, like picking up takeaways and groceries,” a source told The Sun. “They are close protection officers and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands.”

“It is dangerous for one thing, because if something were to happen it would not be good if one of them was away running an errand or picking up coffee,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, stepped away from their duties as senior royals, sending the royal family in a frenzy.

While Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Harry, 35, met to resolve issues, Meghan, 38, stayed at their Canadian home and was joined by her husband days later.

Amid their shocking announcement to spend more time in North America, Meghan and Harry expressed their desire to become “financially independent.” Though they are away from the U.K., they are reportedly still receiving assistance.

As the Daily Mail reported, they were loaned their current abode free of charge from Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra. The owner of the home has identified himself neither has he been revealed by the Sussexes.