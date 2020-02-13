Come To Yeezus Moment: Kanye West Desperate For Harry & Meghan To Join His Church

Come To Yeezus Moment: Kanye West Desperate For Harry & Meghan To Join His Church Rapper wants his Sunday Service to be the world’s ‘most powerful spiritual force.’

Self-proclaimed spiritual guru Kanye West is desperate for some new disciples!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the “Follow God” rapper is confident he’ll soon be hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his religious services now that the couple is moving to North America.

“This would be a huge breakthrough for Kanye, who wants his Sunday Service to be the most powerful spiritual force in the world within a few years,” the source explained, noting the 42-year-old entertainer “needs as much support from high-profile members as possible to help it grow.”

As Radar recently reported, after the rapper’s spiritual awakening, he joked at an event that he was considering changing his name to “Christian Billionaire Kanye West.”

While he may not go through with the change, what is certain is that Christianity has become a huge part of West’s life in the past year.

Aside from holding his Sunday Services, the rapper recently released a gospel-like album, Jesus Is King.

And he’s now focused on converting his fellow stars.

“He’s already gotten Brad Pitt and many other A-listers involved, but having Meghan and Harry on board will open it up to a whole new global level,” the source told Radar. “He’s had word that they both love what he’s doing and are excited to be invited — even if it does give the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!”