Royal New Age Shocker! Kate Admits She Had 'Hypnobirthing' But William Didn't Help Middleton makes revelation as she and prince plan break in duties.

Kate Middleton has admitted to undergoing a New Age childbirth technique for all three of the children she’s had with Prince William.

But in a sign her husband might not have been comfortable about the idea, she said he didn’t coach her through “hypnobirthing.”

The Duchess of Cambridge told the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about the practice, which could raise some eyebrows in stuffy British circles.

Kate, now 38, has suffered hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, during each of her pregnancies.

“I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,” she conceded in the new podcast interview, hosted by author Giovanna Fletcher.

“[It was] utterly rotten! I was really sick – I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating,” Kate said.

“It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it,” the royal wife revealed.

Kate said she took to hypnobirthing, which involves various relaxation and self-hypnosis techniques to help relax the body before and during labor and birth. The practice involves music, visualization, positive thinking and words and even prompts from partners to relax the body and control sensations during labor.

“There’s levels of it,” added Kate. She then confided of her prince, 37, “I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t! I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.”

“I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that – that they teach you in hypnobirthing – when I was really sick and actually I realized that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labor,” she said.

Kate’s talk about her birthing experiences comes as she and William are planning to slow down their royal duties from February 17 to 21 to spend time with their kids.

