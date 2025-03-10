EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Locked in Crisis Talks' Over 'Nazi' Rapper Ex Kanye West's Constant Meltdowns — And is Thinking Of Publishing OPEN LETTER Slamming His Anti-Semitism

Since her divorce from West three years ago, the reality star and entrepreneur, who once embraced her role as his creative muse, has found herself navigating the delicate balance between advocating for their four children and distancing herself from her ex-husband's escalating hate speech and controversial public antics.

While Kardashian, 44, has historically defended West's actions following his bipolar diagnosis, sources indicate that recent events have pushed her to the brink.

Earlier this year, West unleashed a shocking stunt by attempting to sell apparel featuring Nazi symbols and launched a disturbing pro-Hitler diatribe on social media, an action that insiders claim has finally prompted Kardashian to take notice.

With speculation mounting regarding West's relationship with Censori, especially after he encouraged her to reveal her near-naked body at the Grammys, Kardashian reportedly fears that his erratic behavior may get even more nutty.