EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Locked in Crisis Talks' Over 'Nazi' Rapper Ex Kanye West's Constant Meltdowns — And is Thinking Of Publishing OPEN LETTER Slamming His Anti-Semitism
Kim Kardashian has reached "breaking point" amid ex-husband Kanye West’s increasingly disturbing behavior, sources have revealed.
As rumors of a split between Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, circulate, insiders suggest that Kardashian can’t stomach any more of rapper's troubling rants – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she may pen an open letter to the troubled mogul over fears her silence in the face of his hate speech will tarnish her brand.
Since her divorce from West three years ago, the reality star and entrepreneur, who once embraced her role as his creative muse, has found herself navigating the delicate balance between advocating for their four children and distancing herself from her ex-husband's escalating hate speech and controversial public antics.
While Kardashian, 44, has historically defended West's actions following his bipolar diagnosis, sources indicate that recent events have pushed her to the brink.
Earlier this year, West unleashed a shocking stunt by attempting to sell apparel featuring Nazi symbols and launched a disturbing pro-Hitler diatribe on social media, an action that insiders claim has finally prompted Kardashian to take notice.
With speculation mounting regarding West's relationship with Censori, especially after he encouraged her to reveal her near-naked body at the Grammys, Kardashian reportedly fears that his erratic behavior may get even more nutty.
An insider told us: "Kim typically allows Kanye’s rants to fade away, waiting for him to regain some stability before responding to him.
"This time is different. She can no longer ignore the situation, Kanye has not just crossed a line; he has fallen into outright repugnant behavior, and what’s particularly concerning is that it appears to be escalating.
"This places Kim in a heartbreakingly difficult position regarding their family and is forcing her to reconsider their co-parenting dynamic. She is now thinking about penning an open letter about his recent anti-Semitic rants."
Kardashian, 42, and West, 46, parents to North, 11, Saint, 8, Psalm, 6, and Chicago, 5, spent a decade together, after being married for eight years before their divorce in 2022.
Following their split, West wed Censori later that same year.
For Kardashian, this is not the first time she has faced public speculation regarding West's alarming outbursts.
After his notorious anti-Semitic comments in 2022, which included disturbing praise for Hitler and threats to the Jewish community, Kardashian expressed her heartbreak over what she described as a "loss" of the man she married in 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: Showbiz Exile Ellen DeGeneres and Long-Suffering Wife Portia de Rossi in 'Bleak Funk' With 'Marriage Crumbling' As Queen of Mean's New Neighbors HATE Her – And She Realizes Her Showbiz Career 'Is Now DEAD'
She said: "It's really confusing for me that they are so different from the person I married, because that’s who I loved… I’ll do anything to get that person back. I’m so angry, but I’m also so sad."
Our source added: "Since this latest scandal blew up, Kim has been locked in talks with her team about how best to handle it.
"She wants to protect the kids but doesn’t want to antagonize Kanye.
"But Kim’s been told she needs to get tough and put her foot down, so fans need to keep their eyes peeled for her publicly lashing his actions."