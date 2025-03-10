EXCLUSIVE: Showbiz Exile Ellen DeGeneres and Long-Suffering Wife Portia de Rossi in 'Bleak Funk' With 'Marriage Crumbling' As Queen of Mean's New Neighbors HATE Her – And She Realizes Her Showbiz Career 'Is Now DEAD'

Ellen DeGeneres' new life in Britain with wife Portia de Rossi isn't going according to script as RadarOnline.com can reveal the self-exiled couple are being treated as American invaders by the locals, and the two are falling into an even deeper funk than before.

For starters, their plans to remodel their $18million farmhouse in the scenic Cotswolds are apparently being met with resistance.

"The locals are cranky over their plans to modernize their property," a source told us.

They added: "Most folks would like nothing more than to see them move out.

"A lot of people in England can trace their family tree back over a thousand years and they don't take kindly to outsiders coming in and disturbing the peace."