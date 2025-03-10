EXCLUSIVE: Showbiz Exile Ellen DeGeneres and Long-Suffering Wife Portia de Rossi in 'Bleak Funk' With 'Marriage Crumbling' As Queen of Mean's New Neighbors HATE Her – And She Realizes Her Showbiz Career 'Is Now DEAD'
Ellen DeGeneres' new life in Britain with wife Portia de Rossi isn't going according to script as RadarOnline.com can reveal the self-exiled couple are being treated as American invaders by the locals, and the two are falling into an even deeper funk than before.
For starters, their plans to remodel their $18million farmhouse in the scenic Cotswolds are apparently being met with resistance.
"The locals are cranky over their plans to modernize their property," a source told us.
They added: "Most folks would like nothing more than to see them move out.
"A lot of people in England can trace their family tree back over a thousand years and they don't take kindly to outsiders coming in and disturbing the peace."
To make matters worse, their relationship is said to be on the skids and "crumbling," according to insiders.
One source said: "Ellen and Portia's neighbors battle is the least of their worries – Ellen's dead showbiz career has plunged her into a funk, and Portia has been dragged into it too. Their relationship isn't looking good."
But their home situation is proving a sticking point as well.
As previously reported, the Hollywood stars have been clashing with neighbors over a new home extension that's reportedly raised concerns it will "increase flooding" in the area and "disturb Roman remains."
"Ellen has done a complete overhaul on just about every property she's owned in the States, but it's a different ball of wax in the U.K.," our insider said.
They added: "It's very complex, with strict planning laws and detailed applications. It could take months, maybe more, before Ellen and Portia get their home fixed up the way they want it."
The pair's grand visions of hobnobbing with the elite also seem to be floundering.
"Ellen and Portia had high expectations when they moved to the U.K.," our source said. "They were looking forward to tea at the Beckhams' country house or Elizabeth Hurley's manor, but the people who matter to them aren't calling."
Dethroned talk show queen DeGeneres was said to be fed up with Hollywood after the stigma from her toxic workplace scandal refused to fade away.
And her desperate comeback bid – the Netflix comedy special For Your Approval – flopped, with one critic calling Ellen "unapologetic," "unrelatable" and "insufferable."
She sold the pair's 11,530-square-foot Montecito mansion to mining mogul Robert Friedland for $32million last year.
It freed left-wingers Ellen, 67, and Portia, 52, to flee the U.S. when Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
But now, sources said they may be second-guessing the move.
Our insider said: "Ellen's got to be wondering if they made a terrible mistake.
"One of the reasons she wanted to get out of the U.S. was to escape the negativity. She really thought things would be better, not worse."