EXCLUSIVE: Loved-Up 'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman 'Desperate to Get His Claws into Finalizing Prenup Divorce Deal' With Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'So He Can Get MARRIED to New Love Sutton Foster'

The confidante also explained the duo is trying to stay civil for the sake of their adopted kids – Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

However, our insider added: "There's so much anger and resentment on Deb's side, and to hear that he's already talking marriage to Sutton before they're even divorced is hurtful and shocking.

"It's hard to look at Hugh's face and not call him out as the lying louse she suspects him to be.

"It's hard for Hugh, too. As happy as he is with Sutton, he feels a ton of guilt and knows he treated Deb terribly, sneaking around behind her back."