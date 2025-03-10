EXCLUSIVE: Loved-Up 'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman 'Desperate to Get His Claws into Finalizing Prenup Divorce Deal' With Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'So He Can Get MARRIED to New Love Sutton Foster'
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is being forced to confront resentful wife Deborra-Lee Furness to hash out details of their $180million prenup-free divorce – so he can get hitched to his new honey Sutton Foster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Furness, 69, ended her sunny getaway in the estranged couple's native Australia for a showdown with Hugh in chilly New York City over the dissolution of their 27-year marriage amid chatter that he's engaged to Foster, sources told us.
Jackman, 56, and his former Music Man costar, 49, went public with their romance on January 6 with a hand-in-hand dinner date in L.A. after months of sneaking around on the sly, insiders added.
As previously reported, sources said Jackman was smitten with the married Broadway beauty during their stage stint – and rumors of romance intensified as he and Furness separated in September 2023 and Sutton filed for divorce last October from screenwriter Ted Griffin.
Sources added spurned Furness didn't look thrilled to be bundled up in the Big Apple – the city she and her soon-to-be ex-husband had long called home.
But an insider said: "She and Hugh need to sort through some unresolved issues regarding their assets and expenses and possible settlements."
The confidante also explained the duo is trying to stay civil for the sake of their adopted kids – Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
However, our insider added: "There's so much anger and resentment on Deb's side, and to hear that he's already talking marriage to Sutton before they're even divorced is hurtful and shocking.
"It's hard to look at Hugh's face and not call him out as the lying louse she suspects him to be.
"It's hard for Hugh, too. As happy as he is with Sutton, he feels a ton of guilt and knows he treated Deb terribly, sneaking around behind her back."
The source went on: "Obviously, she is very sore because getting bumped for a younger woman is never nice, and the fact that Sutton was Hugh's costar is a knife in the back."
And the insider told how Jackman and Furness, who met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV's Correlli are having difficulty in the face of their "non-united front" after decades of doing everything together.
But the source added: "Pals are hoping they can resolve this amicably through mediation versus going through some ugly court situation.
"Their kids may be older, but this upheaval must be so hard on them.
"Hugh and Deb are conscious of that, and they want to get this business done and dusted, so they can get back to their separate lives."