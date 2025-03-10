EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Rocker John Mellencamp 'Desperate' to Make Up With Once-Estranged Daughter Teddi As She Battles Brain Cancer — 'It's Make or Break For Him'

Rocker John Mellencamp is desperate to make up for lost time with his once estranged daughter, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave now that she's been diagnosed with deadly brain cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi, 43, who previously fought a long battle with melanoma skin cancer, was suffering debilitating headaches for weeks before a checkup revealed the dire news.

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote in a February 12 Instagram post.