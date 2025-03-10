EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's Tortured Final Days – How 'Indiana Jones' Hardman, 82, is 'Wracked by PTSD' On Movie Sets as Flying Scenes 'Remind Him of Almost Dying in the Cockpit'

Nearly a decade after screen stud and real-life pilot Harrison Ford survived a harrowing plane crash in California, the Star Wars legend still suffers trauma – and it resurfaced recently during filming of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, according to costar Helen Mirren.

Harrison, 82, and Mirren, 79, play Cara and Jacob Dutton in the Western drama, and in the first scene they shot, Jacob gets riddled with bullets in an ambush, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's been carried into the kitchen, dying and covered in blood, and later Harrison did say to me, 'That was how I was after the accident,'" recalled Mirren.