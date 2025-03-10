Your tip
Harrison Ford
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's Tortured Final Days – How 'Indiana Jones' Hardman, 82, is 'Wracked by PTSD' On Movie Sets as Flying Scenes 'Remind Him of Almost Dying in the Cockpit'

harrison ford ptsd movie sets flight trauma
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford is said to be haunted by a near-death experience... as he nears death! 82, battles PTSD on movie sets as flying scenes recall his near-death cockpit incident.

March 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

March 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nearly a decade after screen stud and real-life pilot Harrison Ford survived a harrowing plane crash in California, the Star Wars legend still suffers trauma – and it resurfaced recently during filming of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, according to costar Helen Mirren.

Harrison, 82, and Mirren, 79, play Cara and Jacob Dutton in the Western drama, and in the first scene they shot, Jacob gets riddled with bullets in an ambush, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's been carried into the kitchen, dying and covered in blood, and later Harrison did say to me, 'That was how I was after the accident,'" recalled Mirren.

harrison ford ptsd movie sets flight trauma
Source: MEGA

Helen Mirren revealed Harrison Ford still carries trauma from his near-fatal plane crash.

Harrison also admitted the scene gave him chills.

"I watched a rehearsal with a stand-in," he said. "Even when I talk about it now, it emotionally relates to the airplane crash I had and what my wife (Calista Flockhart) went through."

As previously reported in 2015, the Indiana Jones star was flying a 1942 Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR when the engine conked out at 3,000 feet shortly after takeoff.

Ford miraculously managed to bring the crippled aircraft into a rough landing on the eighth hole of Penmar Golf Course in Venice and suffered a broken back, ankle and pelvis and severe head lacerations.

harrison ford ptsd movie sets flight trauma
Source: MEGA

Ford said filming '1923' brought back memories of his terrifying 2015 plane crash.

But while those injuries have healed, the trauma seems to live on – a consequence eerily predicted by a source RadarOnline.com interviewed at the time.

"This time he almost met his maker," a close pal said.

"It's clear that he's going to be haunted by this crash for his remaining days – and he might not have many of those left!"

