EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl's 'Shell-Shocked' Wife Jordyn Blum 'Battling to See the Good' in Rocker Despite His 'Constant Groveling Over Lovechild Scandal'
Devoted wife Jordyn Blum is sticking with hubby Dave Grohl in the wake of his love-child scandal for now, but her friends don't believe the foolish Foo Fighters frontman is worthy of a second chance and are refusing to forgive him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead, 48-year-old Blum's pals are encouraging her to take her time, consider all her options and put herself first for once in her life, insiders said – adding she is "now struggling to see any good" in her cheating husband.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the rocker, who has a long history of infidelity in his previous relationships, admitted last September that he'd cheated on Blum, his wife of 21 years, an affair that resulted in a child.
Grohl, 56, confessed about his cheating on Instagram: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
"Jordyn's friends are very protective of her and have not been shy about telling her she'd be smart to take a break from Dave and reevaluate life," our insider said about his devastated wife and her support system.
According to another source, in the wake of the scandal, Grohl has gone to therapy and turned over his passwords to Blum so she can check up on him whenever she wants.
"Sure, it's great Dave wants to work on their marriage and is saying all the right things right now, but a lot of people think it's not nearly enough," our insider added.
They also said: "The fear is that once life gets back to normal, he will go right back to his old ways.
"But Jordyn feels a lot of obligation to give him another chance because she doesn't want to break up their family.
"She's a fierce mom and whatever faults Dave has, he's an impeccable dad."