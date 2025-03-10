EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl's 'Shell-Shocked' Wife Jordyn Blum 'Battling to See the Good' in Rocker Despite His 'Constant Groveling Over Lovechild Scandal'

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the rocker, who has a long history of infidelity in his previous relationships, admitted last September that he'd cheated on Blum, his wife of 21 years, an affair that resulted in a child.

Grohl, 56, confessed about his cheating on Instagram: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"Jordyn's friends are very protective of her and have not been shy about telling her she'd be smart to take a break from Dave and reevaluate life," our insider said about his devastated wife and her support system.