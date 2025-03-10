Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dave Grohl
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl's 'Shell-Shocked' Wife Jordyn Blum 'Battling to See the Good' in Rocker Despite His 'Constant Groveling Over Lovechild Scandal'

jordyn blum dave grohl lovechild scandal
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum is said to be struggling to see any good in her cheating husband Dave Grohl.

March 10 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Devoted wife Jordyn Blum is sticking with hubby Dave Grohl in the wake of his love-child scandal for now, but her friends don't believe the foolish Foo Fighters frontman is worthy of a second chance and are refusing to forgive him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, 48-year-old Blum's pals are encouraging her to take her time, consider all her options and put herself first for once in her life, insiders said – adding she is "now struggling to see any good" in her cheating husband.

Article continues below advertisement
jordyn blum dave grohl lovechild scandal
Source: MEGA

Blum's friends are said to be urging her to prioritize herself amid the fallout from Grohl's cheating.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the rocker, who has a long history of infidelity in his previous relationships, admitted last September that he'd cheated on Blum, his wife of 21 years, an affair that resulted in a child.

Grohl, 56, confessed about his cheating on Instagram: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"Jordyn's friends are very protective of her and have not been shy about telling her she'd be smart to take a break from Dave and reevaluate life," our insider said about his devastated wife and her support system.

Article continues below advertisement
jordyn blum dave grohl lovechild scandal
Source: MEGA

The Foo Fighters frontman is said to now be in therapy in the hopes in will help him save his marriage to Blum.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
taylor swift blake lively justin baldoni drama

EXCLUSIVE: 'Raging' Taylor Swift Has 'Booted Old Pal Blake Lively From Top Spot' in Her Powerful Girl Squad — After Actress Dragged Her Into Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Legal Drama

joe biden team defends vacation laziest president claims

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's Team Scramble to Stop Him Being Branded 'Laziest President Ever' After it Was Revealed He Spent 40 Percent of his Term on Holiday' – 'They're Spinning Them as Partial Shifts and not Full Days Off'

According to another source, in the wake of the scandal, Grohl has gone to therapy and turned over his passwords to Blum so she can check up on him whenever she wants.

"Sure, it's great Dave wants to work on their marriage and is saying all the right things right now, but a lot of people think it's not nearly enough," our insider added.

They also said: "The fear is that once life gets back to normal, he will go right back to his old ways.

"But Jordyn feels a lot of obligation to give him another chance because she doesn't want to break up their family.

"She's a fierce mom and whatever faults Dave has, he's an impeccable dad."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.