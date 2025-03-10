Lively slammed Baldoni, 41, with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

But sources said the movie hunk claims she timed a meeting at her apartment to discuss a script rewrite so that he'd run into fawning Swift as a way to pressure him into accepting the revision and referred to the Grammy winner as one of her protective "dragons."

Our insider added: "Everyone has heard about this issue with Taylor and Blake, so there is a sense of the squad circling the wagons."

Another source argued Swift hasn't distanced herself from Lively, but the hitmaker was recently seen having dinner in Beverly Hills with longtime pal Selena Gomez amid chatter that she was upset over Lively's actions.