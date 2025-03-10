EXCLUSIVE: 'Raging' Taylor Swift Has 'Booted Old Pal Blake Lively From Top Spot' in Her Powerful Girl Squad — After Actress Dragged Her Into Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' Legal Drama
Taylor Swift is said to have booted Blake Lively from the top spot in her girl squad – and now the pop star's remaining pals are jockeying to be her number one bestie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bad Blood singer, 35, is distancing herself from Lively, 37, after getting dragged into the Hollywood beauty's legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni, sources told us
Lively slammed Baldoni, 41, with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.
But sources said the movie hunk claims she timed a meeting at her apartment to discuss a script rewrite so that he'd run into fawning Swift as a way to pressure him into accepting the revision and referred to the Grammy winner as one of her protective "dragons."
Our insider added: "Everyone has heard about this issue with Taylor and Blake, so there is a sense of the squad circling the wagons."
Another source argued Swift hasn't distanced herself from Lively, but the hitmaker was recently seen having dinner in Beverly Hills with longtime pal Selena Gomez amid chatter that she was upset over Lively's actions.
Our insider explained: "Selena rushed to arrange a girls' night out for the two of them. She wanted to show her solidarity, but no doubt she was staking her claim."
Shortly afterwards, jet-setting Swift was dining in New Orleans with Danielle Haim, 36, and Alana Haim, 33.
"All of Taylor's friends have been reaching out to make plans, it's just a matter of whether she accepts or not," our source said.
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's Team Scramble to Stop Him Being Branded 'Laziest President Ever' After it Was Revealed He Spent 40 Percent of his Term on Holiday' – 'They're Spinning Them as Partial Shifts and not Full Days Off'
But as competition for her attention intensifies, the insider said sycophantic stars are showering her with gifts.
The source added: "They're sending flowers by the dozens.
"Taylor's gotten jewelry, clothes for her cats, all sorts of stuff clearly aimed at earning her favor and jumping into Blake's spot... they're being so obvious."