'Indiana Jones' Actor Christian Oliver Who Died in Plane Crash Left Behind $1 Million Estate Without a Will
Indiana Jones star Christian Oliver's family is handling the late actor's $1 million estate following the actor’s tragic death in a plane crash early last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Oliver – whose real name was Christian Klepser – died without a will when his plane crashed in the Caribbean on January 4.
The actor reportedly left behind an estate worth $1.08 million.
Oliver’s more than $1 million estate reportedly included two pieces of property: a personal property worth $150,000 and another real estate property in California worth an estimated $930,000.
The legal documents obtained by the Blast also found that Oliver was divorced at the time of his death on January 4.
In the absence of a will, Oliver's parents – Ursula and Gerhard Klepser – nominated a man named Konstantin Richter to be the administrator of the late Speed Racer star’s estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oliver was traveling with his two young daughters – Annik, 12, and Madita, 10 – when their single-engine plane “experienced difficulties” and crashed into the ocean while flying from the Caribbean island of Bequia to St. Lucia last month.
Tragically, all three lost their lives in the crash. The pilot and owner of the plane, Robert Sachs, also died.
“Greetings from somewhere in paradise!” Oliver wrote in a New Year’s Day Instagram post published just three days before the devastating plane crash. “To community and love…2024 her[e] we come!”
Oliver’s ex-wife and the mother of the actor’s two daughters, Jessica Klepser, released a statement on January 5 further confirming the tragic news.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” Oliver’s ex wrote.
“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean,” she continued.
“Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force later announced that the single-engine plane “experienced difficulties” shortly before it “plummeted into the ocean” roughly one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis.
"Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement shortly after the crash.
"Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance,” the authorities added. “The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."
Oliver acted in dozens of popular movies and TV shows before his tragic death in the Caribbean on January 4.
His last film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, premiered just a few short months before his death.