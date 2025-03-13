Kanye West Announces He'll Shave Heads of Male Recruits to Choir at His 'Demented' Sunday Service Events
Kanye West has announced plans to recruit male choir members for his controversial Sunday Service program – and will make them shave their heads if they're selected for his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West, 47, who now goes by Ye, issued the casting call notice in a bizarre Instagram post.
The post featured black text in an unusual, gothic-style font against a white background.
His caption repeated the post's message, stating: "Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members."
West then clarified, "Those selected are required to shave their heads - shaved heads are not required to audition," and "Auditions are open to ages five and up."
The open auditions were scheduled to be held at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM
Fans flocked to the comment section to mock West's post – and begged the public to not let their children audition.
One Instagram user wrote: "Put it in a clearer font bro what vampire from the 16th century gonna read this?"
Another added: "Don’t nobody take their kids there please!" while a third wrote, "Okay this is verging on cult behavior now. Alarming."
Many claimed the style of West's post was deeply concerning as it resembled signage from Nazi Germany, especially following his recent anti-semitic rants and public admission of his admiration of Adolf Hitler.
An Instagram user commented: "Studied typography + curious – what in the German nazi style is going on?"
A second echoed: "With his history and behavior in the last months, you should all be educated enough to recognize that he used the typeface / font from Nazi Germany.
"…But hey, maybe he was just trying to give it that 'vintage' look — in the most unfortunate way possible."
Another user referenced his disturbing Yeezy t-shirt he debuted following a multi-day tirade on X, in which he made numerous anti-semitic, racist and misogynistic comments.
The user wrote: "Will they be wearing HH-01 shirts??"
As RadarOnline.com reported, West used a Super Bowl ad to direct viewers to his clothing line's website, where a single white t-shirt featuring a black swastika was for sale.
He titled the design "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was code for "Heil Hitler."
Despite widespread outrage over his Yeezy shirt, which included Shopify temporarily shutting down his website, West doubled-down on his hateful new clothing line and vowed to expand his Nazi merch.
On Saturday, February 23, the Gold Digger rapper posted another slew of disturbing comments on X showcasing the offensive collection.
Alongside a photo of the short and long-sleeve t-shirts in black, red and white with black swastikas, he wrote the line was "coming in crispy," a disgusting reference to Nazi concentration camps where Jewish people were executed and their remains were incinerated.
He additionally shared selfie wearing a black t-shirt with a white swastika, which he captioned: "never mention money."
The Anti-Defamation League branded West "downright dangerous" following his promise to expand the collection.
Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, said: "There is no excuse – none – for praising Hitler.
"Glorifying a genocidal dictator with swastika merch is not 'edgy' or "controversial.'
"When someone with Kanye's influence spreads Nazi glorification, it emboldens extremists. It's unacceptable and downright dangerous."