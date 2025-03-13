Kanye West Announces He'll Shave Heads of Male Recruits to Choir at His 'Demented' Sunday Service Events

Fans flocked to the comment section to mock West's post – and begged the public to not let their children audition.

One Instagram user wrote: "Put it in a clearer font bro what vampire from the 16th century gonna read this?"

Another added: "Don’t nobody take their kids there please!" while a third wrote, "Okay this is verging on cult behavior now. Alarming."

Many claimed the style of West's post was deeply concerning as it resembled signage from Nazi Germany, especially following his recent anti-semitic rants and public admission of his admiration of Adolf Hitler.