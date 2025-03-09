EXCLUSIVE: How George Clooney is Secretly at War With Margot Robbie — Over Their Rival Plans for 'Ocean's Fourteen' Heist Movies

Clooney revealed a "really good script" for Ocean's 14 has been drafted, which would see him return as the iconic Danny Ocean from the beloved noughties trilogy.

The storyline, according to Clooney, would explore the theme of aging as he and his crew find themselves "too old to do the jobs we used to be able to do."

However, the announcement is said to have left Robbie, 34, less than pleased.

Hollywood sources say she is "furious" over the news, as it potentially complicates her own Ocean's prequel project.

Robbie, along with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, has been attached to a film that focuses on the parents of Danny Ocean and his sister, Debbie, portrayed by Sandra Bullock in Ocean's 8.