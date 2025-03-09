EXCLUSIVE: How George Clooney is Secretly at War With Margot Robbie — Over Their Rival Plans for 'Ocean's Fourteen' Heist Movies
Hollywood superstar George Clooney is on a collision course with Margot Robbie over rival plans for an Ocean's 14 reboot of the hugely popular heist movie franchise,
In a surprising turn of events, Clooney, 63, has stirred the pot regarding the potential for a new sequel in the popular Ocean's franchise and Robbie is not amused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clooney revealed a "really good script" for Ocean's 14 has been drafted, which would see him return as the iconic Danny Ocean from the beloved noughties trilogy.
The storyline, according to Clooney, would explore the theme of aging as he and his crew find themselves "too old to do the jobs we used to be able to do."
However, the announcement is said to have left Robbie, 34, less than pleased.
Hollywood sources say she is "furious" over the news, as it potentially complicates her own Ocean's prequel project.
Robbie, along with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, has been attached to a film that focuses on the parents of Danny Ocean and his sister, Debbie, portrayed by Sandra Bullock in Ocean's 8.
Our insider said: "Margot is mad. She's too respectful of George to voice her concerns, but his reboot is likely to overshadow her movie."
While Robbie has expressed no objections to another sequel, the source said she feels Clooney's announcement is an attempt to "jump the queue."
As it stands, both projects seem to be in the preliminary stages.
Robbie is currently busy filming a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi.
Meanwhile, Clooney is preparing to take the stage on Broadway with a play based on his 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck.
Clooney's jet-set lawyer wife Amal has relocated to New York as the couple try to bury persistent rumors about the state of their marriage.
The attorney had planned to stay in Europe with their two children while Clooney trod the boards in a Broadway play, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.
But they’ve set home in the Big Apple until the run ends in June for the sake of their 10-year marriage.
An insider told us: "Divorce rumors surrounding them intensified earlier this year, mainly due to their evolving living arrangements.
"Amal thinks moving to New York so it doesn't seem like she and George are living separate lives will kill the gossip – but it probably won't."
After spending several years in Europe with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, the Clooney clan was facing a huge geographical divide.
The star has been residing in New York since January as he prepares for his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film.
Meanwhile, his top human rights barrister wife, 47, finds herself juggling commitments across the Atlantic, with her Chambers based in London.
She also recently announced her appointment as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University in the UK.